Esther Hutchings Sumsion retires after 30 years at Hutch’s

When Esther Hutchings Sumsion walked out of Hutch’s two weeks ago, a 70-year tradition of serving Lehi’s citizens ended for the Hutchings family. Sumsion, the daughter of the late Harold and Marie Hutchings, has worked at the store for 30 years.

The history of Hutch’s started when W.D. Watkins purchased a run-down Dorton and Son building located at 126 W. Main St. Wattie, as he was affectionately called, built a new building on the property and decorated it with western and antique memorabilia. He sold Native American artifacts and jewelry and called the store Lone Eagle Trading Post.

Harold Hutchings returned from World War II and became the manager of the store. In 1953, Harold and his wife, Marie, purchased the store from Watkins and changed the name to Hutch’s Lone Eagle Trading Post. Hutchings, an avid sporting goods fan, added sports equipment, hunting and fishing items, and small appliances to the inventory. As inventory grew, so did the need for a bigger building. In 1955, they purchased the Racker building—the current Parker Brown building—and continued to build their business.

In 1960, the Hutchings purchased the old Giles Garage and added more floor space. They had a grand opening for their newly renovated store in 1961. At this time, they changed the name from Hutch’s Lone Eagle Trading Post to just Hutch’s. New merchandise was added, and their presence as a go-to source for hardware, paint, jewelry, records, bicycles, appliances and furniture continued.

In the 80s, Brett Hutchings and his wife, Janys, assumed management of Hutch’s and built a large warehouse where furniture and appliances could be housed. According to Sumsion, “Hutch’s has received many awards over the years for their outstanding customer service and selection of furniture, appliances and home decor. Hutch’s has been voted #1 in appliances, furniture and customer service for the last 10-12 years according to the Daily Herald’s “Best of Utah County” contest.”

Sumsion remembers starting her work at the store when she was just three years old. “I started as a duster. I was given a dust cloth and told to dust everything in the store. All of my siblings took turns helping mom and dad to keep the store clean and orderly,” she said.

When asked what she will miss most about being in the store she said, “I loved seeing my friends and classmates. I have always loved this community and the people who live and work here.”

In 2022, the business was sold, but Sumsion remained an invaluable member of the sales team. The current owner will be at the store until the end of the year. “We are still in business and can take orders, but after the first of the year, we will not be in business,” said owner Richard Hall.

“This has been a hard transition for me,” said Sumsion, “but I am ready for time for family and friends.”