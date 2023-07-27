Salt Lake Chamber Recognizes Nexus IT with the Opportunity Award for Outstanding Achievements

Nexus IT, a leading Managed Service Provider based in Utah, has been selected as the recipient of the prestigious Opportunity Award by the Salt Lake Chamber. This award celebrates the exceptional achievements of small businesses in Utah and recognizes their outstanding contributions to the state’s economic strength and resilience.

Nexus IT has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of technology and a passion for innovation. With their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional IT solutions, they have empowered businesses in Utah to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Their team of skilled professionals provides comprehensive IT support, strategic consulting, and cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, enabling businesses to maximize their potential and achieve sustained success.

“We are deeply honored and grateful to receive the Opportunity Award from the Salt Lake Chamber,” said Founder & CEO, Earl Foote. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Nexus IT. We are committed to delivering exceptional IT solutions and empowering businesses in Utah to thrive in the digital landscape. The Salt Lake Chamber’s support and recognition inspire us to continue setting new standards of innovation and excellence in our industry. Thank you for this incredible honor.”

The Opportunity Award will be presented to Nexus IT during the Salt Lake Chamber’s Annual Meeting on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. The event will take place at the Salt Lake Marriott Downtown at City Creek, where distinguished leaders and members of the business community will come together to celebrate the achievements and successes of outstanding organizations in Utah.

About Nexus IT:

Nexus IT is a leading Managed Service Provider based in Utah, dedicated to delivering exceptional IT solutions. With their deep understanding of technology and passion for innovation, they empower businesses to thrive in the digital landscape. Their team of skilled professionals offers comprehensive IT support, strategic consulting, and cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions. Nexus IT specializes in managing infrastructure, optimizing networks, and ensuring data protection. Through their proactive approach and commitment to reliability, Nexus IT is the trusted partner that helps businesses in Utah harness the full potential of their technology for sustained success.

To learn more visit: www.nexusitc.net