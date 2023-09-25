Big 12 Conference cities ranked by median home price

As BYU settles into the Big 12 Conference, we thought it would be interesting to look at how housing prices stack up around the conference. With a population range of just 29,000 in Morgantown to over two million in Houston, every city offers a unique way of life and housing market.

Here are some sample homes currently listed at the median price in each city.

1. University of Texas – Austin, Texas $593,100 (Population 964,177)

2. Brigham Young University (BYU) – Provo, Utah $443,000(Population 114,084)

3. University of Central Florida (UCF) – Orlando, Florida $323,100 (Population 309,154)

4. Texas Christian University (TCU) – Fort Worth, Texas $273,800 (Population 935,508)

5. Iowa State University – Ames, Iowa $271,800 (Population 66,424)

6. University of Kansas – Lawrence, Kansas $262,700(Population 95,256)

7. University of Houston – Houston, Texas $235,600(Population 2,288,000)

8. West Virginia University – Morgantown, West Virginia $233,000 (Population 29,219)

9. Kansas State University – Manhattan, Kansas $225,600(Population 54,763)

10. University of Cincinnati – Cincinnati $209,400(Population 308,935)

11. University of Oklahoma – Norman, Oklahoma $204,100(Population 128,097)

12. Oklahoma State University – Stillwater, Oklahoma $192,700 (Population 48,134)

13. Baylor University – Waco, Texas $185,800 (Population 139,594)

14. Texas Tech University – Lubbock, Texas $178,400(Population 260,993)