OPINION: Happy Mother’s Day: Let us celebrate the noble calling of motherhood

With Mother’s Day approaching, I want to recognize the ever-important role that mothers play in our lives. From the time we enter this world, moms are there, selflessly nurturing, teaching and providing a safe space. Being a mom is not just a job–it’s the most important calling anyone could have.

Moms, of course, come in varying capabilities and personalities, but they share one common trait: unconditional love. They put their families first, even above their own needs, tirelessly ensuring that their children are cared for in a way only a mother could. Moms are the cornerstone of a family.

As a dad, I’ve seen firsthand the incredible dedication and sacrifice that goes into being a mom day in and day out. When my wife and I decided that she would be a stay-at-home mom, we knew it wouldn’t be easy… and it’s even more challenging than we ever imagined. Every day, simple tasks become an ordeal. The hours are sun-up to sun-down, there are no sick days (even when we try to give her one), and her patience is tested regularly, but it’s the most meaningful work there is.

From consoling a crying baby to running a household, moms do the work of many. They are self-taught experts in teaching, counseling, cooking, cleaning, laundering, chauffeuring and nursing while rarely getting the recognition they deserve. The work of moms is vital to shaping the future generation by instilling values of love and resilience in their children. The admiration I have for my wife grows each and every day.

While my wife and I are in the life stage of being immersed in parenthood, I also reflect on the fact that the older I get, the more I appreciate my own mother, who has always believed in me even when I doubted myself. Her unwavering support and selflessness have been a pillar of strength, getting me through life’s ups and downs. She always says, “It’ll all work out,” and she hasn’t been wrong yet.

In a society where the value of motherhood and family continues to decline, it’s more important than ever that we continue to celebrate mothers. Their contributions extend far beyond the confines of their own home because they shape communities. As we celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend, let’s take a moment to express our gratitude to the most noble among us: moms.