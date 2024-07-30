Features
Big 12 Conference cities ranked by average home price
As the Big 12 Conference settles into a new 16 school configuration, we thought it would be interesting to look at how housing prices stack up around the conference. With a population range of just over 30,000 in Morgantown to over two million in Houston, every city offers a unique way of life and housing market.
Here are some sample homes currently listed at the average price in each city.
Data from Zillow Home Values: https://www.zillow.com/home-values
1. University of Colorado – Boulder, Colorado $1,006,538 (Population 105,485)
2. University of Utah – Salt Lake City, Utah $559,408 (Population 204,657)
3. Arizona State University- Tempe, Arizona $487,336 (Population 185,950)
4. Brigham Young University- Provo, Utah $467,698 (Population 113,523)
5. University of Central Florida – Orlando, Florida $389,090 (Population 316,081)
6. University of Arizona – Tucson, Arizona $334,925 (Population 546,574)
7. University of Kansas – Lawrence, Kansas $313,023 (Population 95,794)
8. Texas Christian University – Fort Worth, Texas $309,932 (Population 956,709)
9. West Virginia University- Morgantown, West Virginia $276,797 (Population 30,277)
10. University of Houston – Houston, Texas $272,144 (Population 2.3 million)
11. Kansas State University – Manhattan, Kansas $271,901 (Population 53,829)
12. Iowa State University – Ames, Iowa $265,412 (Population 66,950)
13. University of Cincinnati – Cincinnati, Ohio $246,753 (Population 309,513)
14. Oklahoma State University – Stillwater, Oklahoma $246,248 (Population 49,160)
15. Texas Tech University – Lubbock, Texas $210,420 (Population 263,930)
16. Baylor University – Waco, Texas $202,585 (Population 143,984)