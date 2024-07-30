Big 12 Conference cities ranked by average home price

Connect with us

Published

9 hours ago

on

As the Big 12 Conference settles into a new 16 school configuration, we thought it would be interesting to look at how housing prices stack up around the conference. With a population range of just over 30,000 in Morgantown to over two million in Houston, every city offers a unique way of life and housing market. 

Here are some sample homes currently listed at the average price in each city.

Data from Zillow Home Values: https://www.zillow.com/home-values

1. University of Colorado – Boulder, Colorado $1,006,538 (Population 105,485)


2. University of Utah – Salt Lake City, Utah $559,408 (Population 204,657)


3. Arizona State University- Tempe, Arizona $487,336 (Population 185,950)


4. Brigham Young University- Provo, Utah $467,698 (Population 113,523)


5. University of Central Florida – Orlando, Florida $389,090 (Population 316,081)


6. University of Arizona – Tucson, Arizona $334,925 (Population 546,574)


7. University of Kansas – Lawrence, Kansas $313,023 (Population 95,794)

8. Texas Christian University – Fort Worth, Texas $309,932 (Population 956,709)


9. West Virginia University- Morgantown, West Virginia $276,797 (Population 30,277)


10. University of Houston – Houston, Texas $272,144 (Population 2.3 million)


11. Kansas State University – Manhattan, Kansas $271,901 (Population 53,829)


12. Iowa State University – Ames, Iowa $265,412 (Population 66,950)


13. University of Cincinnati – Cincinnati, Ohio $246,753 (Population 309,513)


14. Oklahoma State University – Stillwater, Oklahoma $246,248 (Population 49,160)


15. Texas Tech University – Lubbock, Texas $210,420 (Population 263,930)


16. Baylor University – Waco, Texas $202,585 (Population 143,984)

