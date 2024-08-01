OPINION: Mayor asks: “Tone Down the Rhetoric”

By: Mark Johnson, Lehi City Mayor

Shortly after the July 13th assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump, the Republicans and the Democrats appeared to receive an awakening about how far out of hand the caustic political environment had become. Indeed, there were calls from both parties to tone down the rhetoric and campaign advertisements were pulled from airing. An event like this should rightfully demand our attention and concern, regardless of political persuasion. Shame on us if it does not.

I know I was not alone in hoping for a more rational discussion, free of hyperbole, where we as an American people could analyze the character and potential of the candidates without being sidelined by ridiculous nonsense. If there was ever a time when our country needed to get back on track with compassion, honesty, and respect for one another, this is that time.

Unfortunately, the promise to turn down the rhetoric has simply turned out to be more rhetoric.

As an elected official, I have thought much about what drives political candidates to focus their criticism on their opponents. I wonder why the public does not recognize this as a critical flaw, both in the candidate and in our society. In his book, “Love Your Enemies,” Arthur Brooks profoundly states, “We don’t have an anger problem in American politics. We have a contempt problem.” I believe this to be true, and I wonder if we realize we are encouraging that rhetoric at all levels of politics. Social Media has certainly made it easy for us to become vocal, uncaring, and heartless individuals. I am certain that an appetite for meanness reverberates to the top of the political ladder.

The problem with rhetorical comments and postings is that many cannot separate them from the truth. Often, in the lack of accurate information, the human mind can migrate to the darkest corner of the room. Then, for some, their imagination becomes their reality. For a few unfortunate souls, this process can spiral down into a very ill-fated event.

Hopefully, we all have moral principles instilled in us early on. We should practice kindness regularly, and that includes the political environment and social media. Politics does not provide a license to be dishonest or mean. And that should be the message from all of us to our top political leaders.

The first step in protecting our liberty here in the U.S. is by being kind. Be an example.