Ogden quilters donate over 250 quilts to globally expanding Lehi charity

Not long after Russia invaded Ukraine, Gina and Hal Halladay and Beth Hawkins started a project to send handmade quilts to refugees. They initially thought they might be able to send several hundred quilts to comfort the refugee children. Today, this project is more than a hundred quilts, it has grown into a worldwide effort to help people in distress. Lehi’s, Wrap The World With Quilts, Inc., a non-profit, provides “comfort, love, warmth and human connection to those suffering around the world.”

On Monday, Aug. 19, the Quilted Beehive of Ogden joined the movement with a donation of 276 quilts that will help bring comfort to others.

Mandy Swanson, owner of The Quilted Beehive felt like the quilting community in the Ogden area could make 100 quilts to donate to the Lehi charity.

Caroline Embleton of The Quilted Beehive said, “A few months ago, Mandy came to me, knowing I love to be involved in charity work and asked, ‘what can Quilted Beehive do?’ in regard to joining the effort of Wrap the World With Quilts. I planned a few activities and hoped we could make 100 quilts.”

The Quilted Beehive planned several fun activities where quilters joined to make quilts in a creative way.

“The community blew our minds, and we are in complete awe of the work that they did. There are quilters from Tremonton, Ogden, Farmington, Bountiful and Brigham City who came together to make this donation happen,” said Embleton.

“We are so excited, we exceeded our goal of 100 quilts and have 276 quilts here today to donate,” said Swanson.

In addition to the quilts the Quilted Beehive donated 42 quilt tops, 27 top backs and binding all matched up, as well as 42,12.5” quilt blocks.

“We had people who made the quilts from start to finish and also those who donated their time and efforts with quilting services and binding quilts. Others donated fabrics and tops,” said Swanson.

The Quilted Beehive started their project in July and within a few weeks had enough quilts and fabric to exceed their goal.

“The quilting community really showed up and made this donation possible,” said Swanson.

Expansion of Wrap the World With Quilts

Wrap The World With Quilts is successful because of the generosity of the Lehi community.

Gina Halladay, one of the founders of the organization said, “So many things have come together to make this all possible.”

Civil Science Inc. of Lehi has donated building space to Wrap the World With Quilts.

“Thanks to Civil Science we have a shop. We also received a PARC grant from Lehi City which has allowed us to expand the shop space. This expansion has been necessary to meet the needs across the world. We are grateful for Civil Science and others who help,” said Halladay.

To date the organization has sent 46,000 quilts across the world. Many quilts have been sent to Ukraine as well as other communities where the quilts are needed.

“With the many quilt donations received we have been able to enlarge the effort to communities in need all over the world,” said Halladay.

“We have sent quilts to Afghanistan, Turkey, Syria, Gaza, and Israel. When the fire happened in Hawaii, we sent severalthousand quilts to Lahaina, Maui. A thousand quilts were sent to Nebraska after the tornado hit there. We send quilts to local communities in need, to homeless shelters, they also go to people who have experienced trauma in our state as well as other places in the United States,” added Halladay.

Halladay believes that “quilters are givers.” What began as a way for the Halladays to help a Ukrainian friend has grown into a worldwide effort. Halladay felt that this effort needed a “human connection, a way for people to be seen.”

Halladay said, “Every quilt is accounted for by our organization with an online registration form. The registration and tracking system allows quiltmakers and recipients to personally connectas the quilts are scanned as they are received and delivered.

“The registration system lets the donor, and the recipient send messages in a safe and private manner.”

The online registration allows the organization to track each quilt that comes in and goes out. They know the destination of each quilt and when and where it arrives.

“When you register your quilt, you can choose where to send it. It can be sent to Ukrainian refugees, which was our focus in the beginning, or you can select the option ‘where it is needed most,’” said Halladay.

The “where it is needed most” option allows the quilts to be sent to veterans, orphanages, people impacted by war, famine, fire, or domestic abuse locally as well as globally.

“Because of the tracking system, we are able to receive amazing stories with amazing pictures of where the quilts are and who has received them,” said Halladay.

“The organization’s quilt counter and tracking system shows “just how much care and love has been sent to refugees, victims, and those in need across the world,” added Halladay.

Halladay’s next endeavors include a service project with fleece blankets at Lehi’s Heritage Days. They are also preparing to make a giant quilt that will be lined up end to end in front of Kyiv when the war efforts end.

“It will be a massive quilt, miles long. Our organization is one of seven countries collecting quilt blocks to make the quilt as a way to wrap our arms around the Ukrainian people,” said Halladay.

“We appreciate the efforts and generosity of all those who send supplies and quilts and donate their talents to provide comfort to so many,” said Halladay.

The 276 quilts donated by the Quilted Beehive will make a difference for many in need as Swanson chose the donation option of “where it is needed most.”

“That is where we want our quilts to go,” said Swanson.

For further information or to donate a quilt or money see the website https://hellocottons.com/.