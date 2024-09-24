OPINION: BYU’s win over Kansas State was one for the books at the house Lavell built

Last Saturday night in Lavell Edwards Stadium was nothing short of magical. As someone who has attended many games in Provo, missing maybe only four or five over the last decade, I must say that this one stands out. We’ve seen some unforgettable moments in recent years, like the win against blue blood Texas after a torrential rain delay, the overtime victory over USC with Zach Wilson at the helm, Tyler Allgier’s game-saving fumble over ASU, beating Utah in 2021, or the win against top-ten ranked Baylor in overtime. We can now add last Saturday’s win against 13th-ranked Kansas State into the big-time wins of BYU football’s history books.



To start the week, BYU was a 7.5-point underdog, the jury was still out on quarterback Jake Retzlaff, and the running back depth chart wasn’t pretty. While the odds seemed daunting, my confidence grew as game day approached. The anticipation of the 8:30 p.m. kickoff, the latest start time I can recall, only added to the excitement. As I settled into my seat with some chicken tenders and a limited-edition vanilla Cougartail, the atmosphere was electric. The crowd was dressed in white for the year’s only white-out, creating a unified visual that added to the atmosphere.



The evening began with a unique twist on the customary prayer: it was a heartfelt video message from an Ugandan woman that blessed the evening’s future. When the clock struck 8:30, the new blue lights lit up the field as fireworks went off and the players ran onto the field. It was a moment that encompassed everything we love about college football: friends, family, community, shared passion and the undeniable energy that filled the air. The energy was so palpable, I even texted my wife, “There’s good energy in here tonight.”



The game started slow, but the crowd’s optimism remained. Then the moment of pandemonium arrived. A scoop-and-score fumble recovery sent the sold-out stadium into a frenzy. Everyone jumped to their feet as the Cougars were ahead. Just moments later, the Jay Hill-led defense intercepted the ball, setting up the offense in the red zone. A quick strike to the end zone for yet another touchdown erupted the already juiced-up crowd, and then fans all around me looked at each other and asked, “Is this really happening?”



The second half continued the dominance, especially Parker Kingston’s punt return touchdown. As the clock approached midnight, past the bedtime of many with early church in the minds of others, the stadium was still full and alive with excitement. Fans lingered to celebrate not only the big win but the experience of being part of something special. My social media feeds and text messages were full of appreciation by fans from all over who understood that the memorable night won’t ever be replicated. It was an all-time classic.



Lavell Edwards Stadium, with its storied past, continues to be a place where unforgettable moments are enjoyed by the young, the old and everyone in between. Rise and shout, Cougar fans: we’re 4-0!