Letter to the Editor: I hope the community will support the affordable housing overlay concept

My senior year of high school has been packed full of plans for the future, with college applications, scholarships, and career options. One of the most vital things I’ll have to consider is future plans for home ownership. The idea of owning a home for myself has always been something I’ve thought of, but as I’ve researched and considered the likelihood, I’ve realized the very real impossibility of it.

The housing crisis has been an ongoing issue in the United States, and that is no different here in Lehi. With the state of home prices, there is no way I, or any of my peers, will be able to actually afford to own a home after graduating college. Now I don’t know about you, but that isn’t a very pleasant thought to consider, especially as a teenager soon entering adulthood.

Every problem has a solution, and Lehi City’s Attainable Housing Overlay Zone appears to be a step in the right direction. The plan, although not perfect, works to give housing opportunities to first time homeowners at an affordable price. Along with many families, couples and adults, this plan will greatly benefit me and my peers.

I would love the opportunity to buy a home within the next ten years if possible, and currently, this plan is the only way that goal is achievable. A community as strong as Lehi’s deserves to be preserved for current and future residents alike, and having more homeowners is vital to that strength. The more ownership we have, the more likely we are to see well-kept neighborhoods and homes to bring the beautiful sense of community residents know and love.

Lehi is beyond the point of simply wishing for a solution. Measures need to be taken now. This overlay zone may have its faults, but a flawed plan that can set things into motion is leagues better than no plan at all. If nothing else, this serves as a call to action. Yes, we may have to set aside extra amenities and benefits, but for good change to happen, we have to modify our expectations and compromise.

I truly believe that this plan is the start of a strong long-termsolution. If we as residents want to see true growth in our community, then the Attainable Housing Overlay Zone is the best direction for the city to go, and I hope that many of you will show your support.

Kenzie Stirling

Lehi, Utah