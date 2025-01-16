Quitters’ Day: how to keep your resolutions alive

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Every year, millions of people start January with a burst of motivation, fueled by New Year’s resolutions to improve their health, finances, relationships, or personal development. Yet by the second Friday in January, dubbed “Quitters’ Day,” most resolutions have fallen by the wayside. Why do so many people give up so soon, and how can they keep their goals alive for the rest of the year?

Based in Lehi, health and wellness coach Julie Anderegg emphasizes starting small and staying intentional. “It’s important to take big goals and break them down into tiny, doable steps. One tiny step at a time, moving towards a big goal is better than giving up because it is overwhelming,” she explained. For example, instead of overhauling your entire diet, Anderegg suggests adding one vegetable to every meal. “After this becomes easy, add how much protein you eat or water you will drink. By the end of the year, you are eating healthier.”

Anderegg also highlights the value of accountability and visualization. “Picture yourself having achieved your goals. How does it look and feel? If you fail to plan, you plan to fail,” she said. Finding a coach, friend, or therapist to help track progress can provide life-changing support. She urges patience: “Change is hard but very rewarding.”

Life coach Alicia Howard, also based in Lehi, takes a similarly manageable approach by focusing on what she calls “the floor;”the smallest possible action one can take toward a goal. “I decided one thing I would need to do daily to accomplish the goal. It has to be something accomplished in one minute or less,” Howard said. She uses the example of running a marathon: “My floor would be to put on my running shoes every day or run to my mailbox every day. Once I put my shoes on, I’m more likely to actually go for a run.”

This method, rooted in building identity, creates a powerful shift. “The floor gets us started and builds momentum as we change our identity,” Howard said. She cites research from James Clear’s Atomic Habits, emphasizing that small, consistent actions help transform how people see themselves, from couch potatoes to runners or from procrastinators to achievers.

Another critical aspect of sticking to resolutions is celebrating small wins. Recognizing progress, no matter how minor, helps build motivation and keeps you engaged with your goals. “Success breeds success,” Anderegg added. “When you notice the positive changes you’re making, it reinforces your commitment and gives you the energy to keep going.” Tracking achievements through a journal or app or simply by sharing them with a friend can provide tangible evidence of growth and remind you why you started.

Finally, consider building a support system. Surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals who share similar goals or encourage your progress can make a significant difference. “Having people around who believe in your potential and cheer you on helps you overcome setbacks and stay focused,” Howard added. Whether joining a fitness group, attending a workshop, or simply scheduling regular check-ins with an accountability partner, collaboration turns individual effort into a shared journey. As Quitters’ Day approaches, remember resolutions don’t fail because of a lack of ability; they falter without the right strategies.

The key to lasting success lies in reframing goals to make them approachable, sustainable, and rewarding. Whether you call them goals or intentions, these small, consistent efforts compound over time. With tools like visualization, accountability, and breaking goals into manageable steps, Quitters’ Day doesn’t have to mark the end of your resolutions. It can be the start of your success.