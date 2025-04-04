OPINION: Beeson shares lessons learned on ASD Board

In 2018, I was asked to consider running for the Alpine School District Board of Education. At the time, I was actively involved in parent organizations at my children’s schools and had served in various leadership roles within those groups. Still, the idea of serving on the school board had never crossed my mind.

Now, after six years of service, including navigating a global pandemic and a major district reconfiguration, I have gained a deep understanding of education, budgets, school funding, policy development, and curriculum. But beyond the technical knowledge, this experience has shaped how I view effective school board leadership.

Here are four key lessons I’ve learned:

1. School board members must be willing to engage thoughtfully in difficult conversations.

2. They must be clear thinkers who act based on sound principles, not politics.

3. They must understand that students should always be at the center of every decision—not on the periphery.

4. They must value unity and collaboration, especially when differences arise.

In a few months, we will have the opportunity to vote in new school board members for three new school districts. This is a significant moment for our communities, and the people we elect will help shape the future of education for years to come.

Many people believe that knowledge is the most important qualification for leadership. But my experience has taught me that while knowledge and education policy can be learned, it is a person’s disposition—qualities like kindness, humility, and integrity—that truly shape their ability to lead effectively and work with others in meaningful ways.

So, as you interact with members of your community—whether in schools, neighborhoods, or local organizations—and you see those who demonstrate the character and values that would strengthen our school boards, please encourage them to consider running.

If you or someone you know has questions about what it’s like to serve on the school board, I’d be happy to talk. Feel free to contact me at 801-310-9882.

Sarah Beeson

Alpine School Board of Education

American Fork