Lehi City Easter Egg hunts for kids and teens resume

Lehi City’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, which was postponed due to COVID-19 is scheduled for this Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. at the Lehi Sports Park, located at 2000 W 700 S. The Easter Egg Hunt will have designated areas by age group for infants through age 3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, and an area for children with special needs. The event will start at 11 a.m. sharp soparticipants are urged to be on time.

Lehi City has also planned a Teen Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt on Friday night. Teens should bring a flashlight to find prizes with cash and candy-filled eggs at the Sports Park on Friday, April 15 at 9 p.m. Teens ages 13-18 should be in place ready to go at 9 p.m. sharp. Make sure to bundle up to stay warm and bring your flashlights and Easter baskets.

For more information about Lehi City’s upcoming events visit the official Lehi City Facebook page.