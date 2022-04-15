Connect with us

Lehi City Easter Egg hunts for kids and teens resume

Lehi City Easter Egg hunts for kids and teens resume

Published

14 hours ago

on

Lehi City’s annual Easter Egg Hunt, which was postponed due to COVID-19 is scheduled for this Saturday, April 16 at 11 a.m. at the Lehi Sports Park, located at 2000 W 700 S. The Easter Egg Hunt will have designated areas by age group for infants through age 3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12, and an area for children with special needs. The event will start at 11 a.m. sharp soparticipants are urged to be on time. 

Lehi City has also planned a Teen Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt on Friday night. Teens should bring a flashlight to find prizes with cash and candy-filled eggs at the Sports Park on Friday, April 15 at 9 p.m. Teens ages 13-18 should be in place ready to go at 9 p.m. sharp. Make sure to bundle up to stay warm and bring your flashlights and Easter baskets.

For more information about Lehi City’s upcoming events visit the official Lehi City Facebook page. 

