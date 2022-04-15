2023 Budget: City proposes tax hike, $69 million spending increase including new $20 million City Hall

The Lehi City 2023 fiscal year will start on July 1, and Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson presented his initial budget to the City Council on Tuesday.

The Mayor’s 2023 total proposed City budget of just over $280 million is 33% higher than last year’s budget of $211million.

The budget includes a 3.4% property tax increase, the first in over twenty years. The impact on a primary residence valued at the median price of $554,650 is an estimated $15 annually.

Along with a proposed property tax increase, residents are facing a 3% price increase for culinary water and pressurized irrigation, the stormwater fee will increase from $5 monthly to $5.25. The City has also forecasted a significant increase in power rates.

The proposed budget includes a 4% raise for employees based on performance as well as adding several new positions including:

1. Communications & Public Outreach Manager ($114,701)

2. Two residential plans examiners ($114,491)

3. Two long-range park planners ($112,455)

4. Three police officers ($250,000)

5. Two line workers ($101,091)

In addition to salary and staff increases, the budget includes several significant capital project expenses including:

1. $20 million for a new City Hall (Bond)

2. $9.4 million for Fire Station 84 (West of the Jordan River)

3. $6.5 million for Dry Creek Lake Recreation Area (In addition to $5 Million from 2022)

4. $2 million for the Family Park All-Abilities Playground (In addition to $5 Million from 2022)

5. $1.6 Million for fleet vehicles

Voters approved a PARC Tax last year, anticipated to bring revenues of $1.5 Million for parks, arts and culture projects. Park impact fees will also fund the following projects:

1. Cold Springs Ranch Park ($2,475,145)

2. Holbrook Farms Park ($2,208,548)

3. Shadow Ridge Park ($2,140,000)

4. Monument Park ($1,536,000)

Non-Departmental expenses include:

1. Legacy Center subsidy ($1,931,717)

2. New Outdoor Pool Line ($540,000)

3. Fox Hollow Golf Course ($275,000)

4. Employee Appreciation & Wellness ($252,000)

5. Thanksgiving Point Museum project ($100,000)

The draft presented Tuesday was the first draft. Now the Mayor and City Council will deliberate to adjust as they see fit. The final budget will be adopted in late May.

Residents may review the entire tentative 2023 budget here.