Christofferson and Maloy selected for legislative committee chair assignments

Published

10 hours ago

on

Lehi’s two representatives in the Utah House of Representatives were awarded committee chair assignments by Speaker of the House Brad Wilson on Thursday. The committee chair’s role greatly influences legislative priorities and control over bills to be advanced or held from the House of Representatives floor.

District 53 Representative Kay Christofferson, who represents the east side of Lehi, will chair the Transportation Committee. 

District 52 Representative Cory Maloy, who represents the west side of Lehi, will chair the Business and Labor Committee.

“It is an honor to serve in the Utah House of Representatives representing the people of House District 52. I look forward to chairing the House Business and Labor committee as the committee takes on some of the most crucial policies in the upcoming General session,” said Maloy when reached for comment.

