Utah County showcases accomplishments at State of the County event

Elected officials, employees and members of the public convened on Monday, March 11 at the Utah County Convention Center to hear from Utah County Commissioners Amelia Powers Gardner and Brandon Gordon at the annual State of the County event.

Each Utah County department showcased its 2023 accomplishments, including the following:

Health Department

– Women, Infants, Children (WIC) served an average of 10,120 people per month.

– Purchased a second drone for mosquito abatement in inaccessible areas.

– Increased volunteers in Senior programs.

– Issued 3,464 death certificates and 35,730 birth certificates.

Clerk

– Implemented a new voting method called Fast Cast Voting, a quick, in-person voting option.



– Placed cameras at all ballot drop box locations.

– Hired a new public services and records manager to oversee the Records Management Division.

– Processed 11,138 passport applications.

– Issued 21,329 marriage licenses.

Public Works

– Loafer Mountain Parkway

– New emergency management building (26,827 sq ft)

– New salt storage building (15,878 sq ft)

– New records building (10,495 sq ft)

– Maintains over 1 million square feet of buildings

– Completed 6,483 work orders

– Maintained 916 phone extensions

– Maintained 431 vehicles

– Maintained 533 acres of parks and trailheads

– Completed 4,173 campsite reservations

– Plowed 690 lane miles of roadway

Surveyor

– 4 plats published on NAD 83

– Replaced 50 monuments

– Met with cities to continue PLSS clearance program

– Reduced workforce by 1 full-time employee

Recorder

– Implemented the Property Watch program

– Recorded 84,416 documents

Auditor

– Implemented a paperless purchase order system

– Received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Budget Presentation Award

– Held a budget open house

– Produced 13 audit reports

– Hired a project manager to plan and execute the replacement of financial systems.

Assessor

– County saw a 3.1% increase in population (22,063 people)

Information Systems

– Enhanced infrastructure of main network storage

– Implemented a new IT service desk management system

– Added a two-factor authentication requirement for all county employees

– Added an advanced cyber threat detection system

– New system for jail inmate medical assessments

– New online parcel map

Human Resources

– Processed 3,314 job applications and hired 376 employees

– 86 job descriptions updated

– 46,534 direct deposits administered

– Digitized all employee files

Childrens Justice Center

– 226 Medical exams

– Serviced 3,993 people

– Expanded pediatric SANE program

Justice Court

– Reduced backlog of pending criminal cases from down 23% to 13%

– Streamlined cash count and monthly reconciliation process

– Hired Judge Birch permanently

Attorney

– 75% increase in felony case charges

– 29% increase in misdemeanor case charges

– 112% increase in DUI case charges

– Case screening backlog decreased by 72%

– Processed over 2,000 GRAMA requests

– Settled six opioid litigations cases

Sheriff

– 12,737 jail bookings

– Prepared 200,298 Meals on Wheels meals

– Jail garden produced 20 tons of fruits and vegetables for inmate meals and food banks

– Deputy training in autism, de-escalation tactics and defense tactics

– 119 Search & Rescue calls

– 2 deputies attended flight school

– 38,322 people passed through Utah County Justice Court security

– 5 students went through the Intern Program

Utah County Person of the Year: BYU Athletic Director, Tom Holmoe

Utah County Business of the Year: Sundance Mountain Resort