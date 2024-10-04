Candidate field set in race to replace Kennedy in Utah State Senate

Connect with us

Published

7 hours ago

on

Utah State Senator Mike Kennedy won the Republican Primary in June and is likely to win in November’s General Election to represent Utah’s Third Congressional District, currently held by Representative John Curtis (R). Kennedy announced his resignation last month, with his pending move to Washington, D.C.

Kennedy’s vacancy in State Senate District 21, which encompasses East Lehi, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills, American Fork and portions of Pleasant Grove and Lindon, will be filled by Kennedy’s political party (Utah County Republican Party).

The Utah County Republican Party opened a September 23-30 filing period and received six candidates vying to fill Kennedy’s seat:

• Bill Lee: Former Utah County Commissioner

• Brady Brammer: Current Utah House Representative

• Diego Carroll: Civil Engineer. Husband of American Fork City Councilwoman Staci Carroll

• Van Broderick: Current Lindon City Councilman

• John Anderson: Business Owner

• Eric Vernon: Attorney/Private Equity  

The Utah County Republican Party has planned two meet-the-candidate events and a debate for party delegates who will elect a new Senator to finish Kennedy’s term. The Special Election will be conducted on November 2 at American Fork High School. 

