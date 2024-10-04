Prop 11 shows 19% lead in district split ballot question PAC poll

Voters will receive their ballots in just 11 days. The General Election is approaching, and the Proposition 11 question will be decided.

Residents in Alpine, American Fork, Cedar Hills, Highland, Lehi and Suncrest will decide whether to leave the Alpine School District and form what is temporarily named the “Central School District.” The question will appear in November General Election ballots as Proposition #11. In a simultaneous move, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Cedar Fort and Fairfield residents will vote on forming what is currently called the “West School District” with Proposition #14. If both measures are passed, Orem, Vineyard, Lindon and Pleasant Grove will form their own reconfigured district.

The “Yes on Prop 11” Political Action Committee (PAC), led by Nicki Brammer (Highland), Mac Sims (Lehi), Joel Wright (Suncrest), AnnMarie Gordon (Alpine) and Amber Bonner (Cedar Hills), released poll results on Friday.

According to the release, DDI Research conducted the text poll, which received 1,096 responses. Residents from every interlocal agreement “Central” city received and submitted their answers.

DDI Research sent the poll with the exact language that voters will see on their personal ballots: “Proposition 11 proposes to create a new school district from the Alpine School District that would include Lehi, Highland, Alpine, American Fork, Cedar Hills and the portion of Draper within Utah County. If the election was held today, how would you vote?”

The results showed that 530 (48.3%) people voted “Yes,” 320 (29.2%) people voted “No,” and 246 (22.5%) people voted “Undecided.”

“We are encouraged by the polling results we received. As a citizen-led group, we went back and forth about doing any polling, but we felt that conducting a simple, unbiased poll sent out proportionately to voting cities would help us target our campaign during these last few weeks. We are ecstatic, although not surprised, to see so many voters agreeing with us that we should create a new school district for our six cities,” said Nicki Brammer.

Advertisement

“It’s also proof that the city councils who have worked tirelessly to make this vote possible were in touch with their communities and knew that many people have been wanting this for many years. We hope all citizens will study this issue, reach out to us with any questions, and vote YES on PROP 11,” added Brammer in a statement to the Lehi Free Press on Friday.