Proposition 11: Timeline and facts regarding a potential Alpine School District split

Matt Hemmert | Lehi Free Press Potential new district map

On November 5, residents in Alpine, American Fork, Cedar Hills, Draper, Highland, and Lehi will decide whether to leave the Alpine School District and form what is currently named the “Central School District.” The question will appear on November General Election ballots as Proposition #11. In a simultaneous move, Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Cedar Valley and Fairfield residents will vote on forming what is currently called the “West School District” with Proposition #14.

In a special meeting on April 29, the Lehi City Council unanimously voted to initiate proceedings to enter into an interlocal agreement to start the process of a possible split from the Alpine School District. The city councils of the other cities in the interlocal agreement did the same. This began the mandatory 45-day notice and public comment period that included two public hearings for each member city.

On August 6, the Central School District area cities unanimously approved the interlocal agreement, and the Utah County Clerk approved Proposition #11 to appear on city residents’ ballots. Local elected leaders share similar reasons for moving forward with the interlocal agreement and promulgating Proposition #11.

Cedar Hills Mayor Denise Anderson said entering the interlocal agreement was a proactive step. “We realized that if we didn’t act as well, a decision would be made for us that might not be in the best interest of our city,” Anderson said. She also added that providing Cedar Hills residents an option for more localized representation and administration is in the city’s best interests.

“Six city councils have all acted unanimously to let voters decide whether to create a new school district, showcasing broad-based support for empowering voters with the facts to make an informed decision,” said Lehi City Councilmember Heather Newall. “I have been actively involved with this issue for many years and look forward to continuing to engage the public in making the best decision for them and their children.”

“We knew that a vote to start the process gave us some time to gather feedback and explore the viability of a central school district,” American Fork City Councilmember Staci Carrol said. “[The City Council’s] collective thoughts made it clear that the best option was to join the interlocal agreement.” Carrol further explained that providing residents with an option to create a school district now with geographically centric cities would minimize the future disruption of a split or multiple splits.

Lehi City Councilmember Paul Hancock said Proposition #11 allows “the needs of the entire [proposed] district and for the community to feel heard.” Hancock explained that even with excellent local board member advocacy, Alpine School District board representation is diluted in high-growth areas that need increased resources for students and teachers. “[We’ve] seen the [Alpine School District] board prioritize keeping small schools operating, even pouring bond funds into them, rather than addressing the glaring needs in other parts of the district.”

Advertisement

“The Alpine School District board was split on how to move forward with [their independent feasibility] study,” Lehi City Councilmember Chris Condie said. Condie continued by explaining that after studying many options, including the existing Alpine School District split proposals, it was clear that the best path was to provide the residents of Lehi with an opportunity to vote on Proposition #11.

Proposition #11 and Proposition #14 have caused public clamoron social media, including between the district board’s voting majority and the board members representing the district’s fastest growing cities. Additionally, groups have been formed to oppose and support any split from the district.

Stronger Together is an Orem-based group opposing Proposition #11 and Proposition #14 and was successful in helping defeat Orem’s proposed departure from Alpine School District in 2022.

Stronger Together’s opinions for opposing Proposition #11 are:

• Splitting the district may increase all taxpayers’ costs to support public education

• There will be negative impacts to administrators, teachers, and students

• A decrease in pooled district funds can impact enhanced student learning programs

• A larger district can better address changing demographics and economic fluctuations

Advertisement

• Smaller districts struggle to provide students with special education services, gifted programs, and other specialized curricula

• Splitting the district may have a dramatic impact on students, taxpayers, and communities for decades

Yes on Prop 11 is a group managed by residents located in cities which will be voting on Proposition #11. Yes on Prop 11’s positions in support of Proposition #11 are:

• Alpine School District has over 85,000 students and is growing and is larger than approximately 99.9% of school districts nationwide

• A smaller district better understands, represents, and addresses localized student needs and community concerns

• Proposition #11 represents a fair and balanced division: the proposed Central School District represents 41 percent of Alpine School District’s current student enrollment and 45 percent of its current taxable value

• The proposed Central School District will not reduce student programs or opportunities, nor will it have a negative impact on teachers and administrators

• The proposed Central School District will be the sixth largest district in the State of Utah and will not lose the economy of scale in its operations

Advertisement

• The proposed Central School District has a solid tax baseand is financially viable

The Utah County Clerk will provide additional voter information to residents in cities included in an interlocal agreement. The information will include statements for and against the proposition listed on residents’ ballots.

More information related to Proposition #11 can be found here:

Lehi City information page: https://www.lehi-ut.gov/know-before-you-vote-proposition-11/

Central School District information page: https://centralschooldistrict.org/

Proposition # 11 opponent resources: https://www.strongertogethercommunity.com/https://www.facebook.com/share/p/Tv2acRf6cz7WgwnV/

Proposition #11 proponent resources: https://prop11utah.org/https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61565143283252https://www.facebook.com/groups/3356818031233061

Proposition #14 resources: https://www.westdistrict.org/

Advertisement

*Utah’s Interlocal Cooperation Act (Utah Code Title 11-13) allows local municipalities to collaborate and coordinate public services to provide them more efficiently and effectively. In conjunction with the Interlocal Cooperation Act, Utah Code Title 53G-3-301.4 outlines the process for municipalities to propose the creation of a new school district.