JUST IN: Rascal Flatts to headline Stadium of Fire on July 4th

Published

10 hours ago

on

PRESS RELEASE: Iconic country music band Rascal Flatts will headline the Altabank Stadium of Fire on July 4th, 2025, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. The reunion tour performance—celebrating 25 years in music—will be their first at any Stadium of Fire. Guests will not only enjoy the music of Rascal Flatts at Stadium of Fire, but also the nation’s largest stadium fireworks and drone spectacle, a thrilling flyover by F-35 jets from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base and rousing tributes to military and civilian heroes.

