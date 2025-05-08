Connect with us

JUST IN: Handgun seen in LHS parking lot, all students safe

Utah County Commissioners vote themselves another pay increase, Beltran dissents

JUST IN: Rascal Flatts to headline Stadium of Fire on July 4th

How an Unmaintained HVAC System Can Compromise Your Home

Regional Meeting: Six local cities clash over transportation issues

Modern Bedroom Furniture: A Blend of Style and Comfort

Apartment Cleaning: Simplifying Your Daily Routine

Top 6 Modern Roofs You Should Know About in 2025

The Ultimate Guide to Choosing the Right Senior Living Apartment

Hosting Trends That Business Owners Need to Know About

Published

3 hours ago

on

Shortly after noon today, a call came into the Lehi Police Department reporting that a parking lot attendant at Lehi High School observed a handgun in a car parked at the school.

The police immediately responded and investigated the threat.

“The Lehi High School parking lot attendant saw a handgun in a car. When they returned to the car, the gun was gone. Cameras at the school showed that the juvenile walked into the school but left with other juveniles,” said Jeanteil Livingston, Public Information Officer for LPD.

“The car and the handgun have been located. It has been determined that there is no current threat to the school and all students are safe,” Livingston continued.

LHS was on full lockdown for over an hour today while the police investigated the incident. All students have been excused from school for the day. Lehi police officers will remain on campus until school is out. 

“The investigation into the juvenile’s whereabouts is still ongoing,” said Livingston. 

