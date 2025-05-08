JUST IN: Handgun seen in LHS parking lot, all students safe

Shortly after noon today, a call came into the Lehi Police Department reporting that a parking lot attendant at Lehi High School observed a handgun in a car parked at the school.

The police immediately responded and investigated the threat.

“The Lehi High School parking lot attendant saw a handgun in a car. When they returned to the car, the gun was gone. Cameras at the school showed that the juvenile walked into the school but left with other juveniles,” said Jeanteil Livingston, Public Information Officer for LPD.

“The car and the handgun have been located. It has been determined that there is no current threat to the school and all students are safe,” Livingston continued.

LHS was on full lockdown for over an hour today while the police investigated the incident. All students have been excused from school for the day. Lehi police officers will remain on campus until school is out.

“The investigation into the juvenile’s whereabouts is still ongoing,” said Livingston.