BREAKING NEWS: Lehi and seven other cities unanimously vote to send ASD exit question to November ballot

On a historic day, eight northern Utah county city councils voted unanimously today to send a ballot question to voters on whether to split from the Alpine School District and create three new districts. The decision is now up to the people.

Voters in Lehi, American Fork, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills and Utah County’s portion of Draper will vote in November to form the “Central District,” a temporary name. Voters in Saratoga Springs, Eagle Mountain, Cedar Fort and Fairfield will also vote to form the “West District,” which is also a temporary name.

If their respective cities’ respective voters approve both interlocal agreements, the remaining cities of Orem, Pleasant Grove, Lindon and Vineyard will form their own “South District” by default. Alpine School District would then dissolve after the split process.

On Tuesday, eight of the ten cities (Cedar Fort will vote next week and Fairfield will be added later) voted today, with Alpine City kicking off the meetings at noon due to their Alpine Days festival happening Tuesday evening.

“I think it’s a pivotal time, just like it was in 1915 when Alpine School District was formed… We’ve heard a lot of public comment, but in the end, it’s not up to us; it’ll be up to the people,” said Alpine City Councilwoman Chrissy Hannemann.

“We’ve had a lot of comments from our residents, mostly for and some against, but all we’re really doing today is putting it on the ballot to let the people decide,” added Alpine Mayor Carla Merrill before the council voted 4-0 in support of sending the ballot initiate to its voters.

The Alpine City resolution stated, “In conclusion, based on this analysis, we are of the opinion that the new school district is a viable alternative to the existing school district, providing the following benefits:

Advertisement

– Potential tax savings relative to ASD.

– The opportunity for more localized control.

– Allow Central District greater control to meet the needs of students in the New District.

The Lehi City Council met Tuesday at 4 p.m. and voted 4-0 favorably. Councilman Chris Condie was absent but expressed his support at a previous meeting.

“This is really important to a lot of people… We have received a lot of public comments, we have had two public meetings, and we also launched an informational website where people could submit comments,” said Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson to start the meeting.

“I feel good about this. It isn’t so much about splitting the Alpine School District as creating a new school district to meet our local needs. Alpine School District has been great, but I think it’s time for us to create our own district,” said Lehi City Councilwoman Michelle Stallings.

In the west, the Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain City Councils voted unanimously to send the split question to voters.

“My rough estimate is that 90% of the people I’ve spoken to are in favor of this being on the ballot, so I’m excited to make this motion and let the people speak in November,” said Saratoga Springs City Councilman Chris Carn before motioning to approve the resolution.

Advertisement

The Eagle Mountain City Council, representing the fastest-growing area of the current district, is enthusiastically supportive of the split and has sent a message to its residents to become as knowledgeable and informed as possible.

“It depends on each of us to take personal responsibility to educate ourselves and get knowledgeable before casting our ballots,” said Eagle Mountain City Councilman Brett Wright.

“I hope that as residents, we do our best to be educated and get the information that you need. We’re willing, as the city council, to get you the information you need. We’re willing to hold town halls, come into your homes and hold cottage meetings,” added Eagle Mountain City Councilwoman Donna Burnham.

American Fork City Council voted 5-0, Draper voted 4-0, Cedar Hills voted 4-0, and Highland voted 5-0. The meeting-filled day ended with 36-0 unanimous votes across all the northern Utah County city councils.

The Utah County Commission and Clerk will now receive the two propositions and add them to the November General Election ballot for voters in their respective interlocal areas. The vote must obtain a simple majority of all voters in the “west” and “central,” respectively. If approved, the Utah County Commission will draw the new board member boundaries for the new districts. Voters will then elect new board members in November 2025. The newly elected boards would begin to administer and create the new districts and be ready to educate students in the fall of 2027.

The current state code states that assets and debts of the prior district would be disbursed by taxable value. The projected taxable value percentages for 2025 are 45% in the “Central District,” 34% in the “South District,” and 21% in the “West District.”

The new elected school boards will be responsible for funding, policies, programs and employment.