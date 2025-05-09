Connect with us

House Majority Leader Jefferson Moss, who represents West Lehi to resign

Published

3 hours ago

on

Utah House Majority Leader Jefferson Moss, who representsSaratoga Springs and parts of Lehi west of the Jordan River, including The Exchange and Holbrook Farms announced he will resign from the Legislature effective May 30 to assume a new role as Executive Director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO).

Governor Spencer Cox made the announcement in a Friday morning press release, praising Moss’s qualifications for the position.

“Jefferson Moss brings a rare combination of public service, private sector experience, and a deep understanding of innovation and education,” said Cox.

Moss has served in the Utah House of Representatives since 2017 and is currently the only member of House leadership from Utah County. Moss will succeed current GOEO Executive Director Ryan Starks, who is stepping down later this month.

With his departure, the Utah County Republican Party will hold a special election among party delegates in the coming weeks to choose a replacement to serve out the remainder of his term.

