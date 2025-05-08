Councilman Condie announces run for Lehi Mayor in Letter to the Editor

Lehi City Councilman Chris Condie has announced his campaign for Mayor. A resident of the Jordan Willows neighborhood, Condie is finishing his third term on the council. His run for mayor will leave his council seat open in this year’s election. Current Mayor Mark Johnson has not yet said if he will seek another term.

Condie submitted the following Letter to the Editor:

Lehi City, incorporated on Feb. 5, 1852, stands as a testament to change and growth in its 173-year history. As the sixth city to incorporate in Utah, it has evolved from an economy rooted in agriculture and animal farming to one of the fastest-growing cities in the state. The establishment of the first sugar company in 1890, which made sugar beets the predominant crop, marked a significant chapter in our economic history. Our city’s legacy includes the creation of a power company, the building of a PI water system, and the installation of a fiber network—each a reflection of the dedication of residents who have tirelessly worked to improve the community for future generations.

When I moved to Lehi in 2007, the population was just under 40,000. By the end of 2025, it is projected to reach 90,000. Over my 18 years as a proud resident and 14 years of public service—including two years as a Planning Commissioner appointed by Mayor Wilson and 12 years as an elected City Councilmember—I have witnessed and participated in remarkable changes and growth.

I have had the privilege of working alongside esteemed leaders such as Mayor Bert Wilson and Mayor Mark Johnson, both of whom I consider mentors. Additionally, I have known other dedicated mayors like Ron Smith and Ken Greenwood and have served with numerous council members and staff who have become valued friends.

While our city is thriving, there is always room for improvement. I believe leadership starts with the Mayor, who plays a critical role in guiding the city and serving its residents. As we continue to grow, it is essential for the Mayor to focus on the people and businesses, allowing city leadership to excel in their areas of expertise.

As I express my desire to run for Mayor, many ask why I would choose this path when I have a vote as a councilmember. The answer lies in the unique power of the Mayor’s voice—a vote cast through vision, persuasion, and the capacity to unite our community around shared goals. Change is necessary not because we have been poorly served, but because I see emerging challenges that, if left unaddressed, could become unmanageable. The role of Mayor offers the opportunity to proactively address these challenges and to lead with a clear, cohesive vision that prepares our city for a prosperous future.

My vision includes strengthening trust between elected officials and residents, increasing opportunities for community involvement, enhancing transparency, and ensuring that everyone feels at home in our great city. I am committed to building on the legacy of those who have shaped Lehi into what it is today, and I invite you to join me in moving our city forward, together.

Chris Condie

Lehi, Utah