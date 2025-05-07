Councilman Paul Hancock announces re-election campaign; Q&A

Lehi City Councilman Paul Hancock announced on Monday that he’s running for re-election. “I’m announcing my candidacy for re-election because there is still more work to do, and more opportunities ahead,” he said in a post on social media. Hancock lives in Traverse Mountain with his wife, Cindy and they have four adult children. Hancock works as a Customer Success Manager at DOMO in his day job. He’s wrapping up his third term on the council, having served the city for the past 12 years.

Councilman Paul Hancock responded to the following questions regarding his decision to seek another term:

Lehi Free Press: How did you come to your decision? What factors did you consider?

Paul Hancock: I gave the decision a lot of thought. One of the key factors was continuity—our Council has seen several changes recently, and I felt a responsibility to provide some consistency and institutional knowledge as we move through this next phase. I also reflected on ongoing projects and community priorities. In the end, I decided I still have the energy, experience, and collaborative relationships to serve effectively.

LFP: What accomplishment are you most proud of during your time in public service?

Hancock: Two projects stand out: the launch of our citywide fiber network and the development of Family Park. The fiber project is a game-changer for connectivity and economic growth, while Family Park has become a real gathering place for residents of all ages. Both reflect long-term investment in quality of life.

LFP: Is there an issue or idea on which your perspective has changed since joining the Council?

Hancock: Yes—and I think that’s an important part of serving effectively. One area where my perspective has shifted is housing. Over time, I’ve had a lot of conversations with younger residents, housing experts, and city planners that challenged some of my earlier assumptions. I also see it up close—my own four children are in their 20s, and they’re all facing real challengeswhen it comes to finding affordable housing options. That personal connection, combined with what I’ve learned from others, has helped me understand the need for more flexible, balanced approaches that still reflect our community values. Growth is never simple, but I’ve come to believe that standing still isn’t an option.

LFP: What is your response to those who say you’vebeen on the City Council too long?

Hancock: I understand that concern. Experience matters—especially when you’re dealing with complex regional issues that require long-term relationships and a deep understanding of the process. But I also know that trust must be re-earned each election. I don’t take continued service for granted. If residents believe I’m still contributing and moving the city in the right direction, I’ll be honored to continue. If they feel it’s time for a change, I’ll respect that. It’s their city, and their decision.

LFP: If elected to another term, what goals or initiatives would you like to see through?

Hancock: There’s a lot of work in progress I’d like to see completed—Family Park, the Dry Creek Reservoir Park, and the Fiber Project are all major priorities. I’m also focused on regional transportation solutions, especially improving coordination with our neighboring cities to address long-term mobility and traffic challenges.