City Council agrees with public: No green waste facility 

Matt Hemmert | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi City Council agreed with sentiments expressed in a public hearing on April 8: a temporary green waste facility located at the future Mellor-Rhodes Park isn’t feasible.

The agenda item that filled City Council chambers related to allowing a contractor to operate a green waste grinding operation in conjunction with tree removal at the park construction site. The proposal would have potentially saved the city up to $300,000 for tree removal alone and provided a location for Lehi residents to drop off their own green waste.

Those living in the area shared concerns about exacerbating the existing traffic issue and the duration of the green waste chipping operation.

Lehi resident Dan Logan described traffic in the area as a nightmare and consistently backed up from 1500 S. to 700 S. every morning. He also raised concerns about dust related to the current park construction operations.

Jonathan Cavendar echoed concerns with the noise and traffic attributable to the current park construction efforts. He added that it seemed like construction had been planned and the budget allocated for many years with little to show.

Steve Steadman not only raised the same concerns, but also voiced that 1900 S. had been in various stages of construction for multiple years with no end in sight.

The council listened to perhaps a dozen residents and then invited the contractor to answer questions and address issues posed by the public. While there was no dispute about adding some traffic to the congestion in the area, it was clarified that grinding operations would only happen twice a month, that no composting would happen onsite, and that three loads of ground green waste equated to nine loads of non-ground green waste.

“As much as I’d like a green waste facility in this town—I think it’s needed—I’m not sure this is the place,” said Mayor Mark Johnson. He continued by explaining why this looked attractive from a cost perspective. “We’re the second lowest city [with our fee schedule and city tax rate] in Northern Utah County. I don’t like to lose $300,000 [by paying for outright tree removal], but I get it. I don’t want to see the traffic issue increase there.”

Councilmember Michelle Stallings agreed with Johnson. “I’m with the mayor. This is not the right place,” Stallings said.

“It was great to have this number of people here at City Council,” Councilmember Heather Newall added. “I agree, when you see something on paper and you’re not living in that area, it looks pretty good. But you’re living there and telling us what’s going on. Thank you. I don’t want this impactingresidents this way.”

Councilmember Paige Albrecht impressed on the public the importance of being involved in the process of looking at new proposals, but also that it’s equally important to engage with the city on current projects that may have some negative impacts. “Our Parks guy didn’t know there is a dust problem down there, and I’m guessing he’s going to make a phone call in the morning because now he does.”

Councilmember Paul Hancock praised the public involvement and asked the residents to please show up in the same way as traffic issues in the area come up for discussion with the City Council and UDOT.

“We need your support as a city. The mayor is pushing an alternative to [turning Pioneer Crossing into a freeway], and we need your support on that just as much as your opposition on this tonight. We need this type of passion,” said Hancock.

Councilmember Chris Condie stated that he thought there was a path to make this project work, but that finding the best and balanced way made it infeasible.

Hancock and Condie also addressed a common feeling, expressed a common theme on social media and expressed in some comments during the hearing.

“There is a presumption that something nefarious is going on. That’s simply not the case,” Hancock said.

“When you read something on Facebook that has arbitrary facts and numbers, you’re making decisions based on that information. When you come and you’re mad and you think we’re up to something not good, come and ask for the facts, and don’t just assume we’re here to negatively impact your lives,” Condie added.