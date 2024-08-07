Connect with us

Conservative advocacy group AFP offers gift cards at Pioneer Market

Highland becomes first city in Utah to restrict developer donations in city elections

BREAKING NEWS: Lehi and seven other cities unanimously vote to send ASD exit question to November ballot

Planning Commission work session topics: public art requirement, ADUs, and buffering modifications

City Council discusses park updates; renews winter ice rink contract

City Council members disagree over Hadco annexation

Utah County Commissioners certify Primary Election with 41% turnout

Lehi voting data for primary election; turnout rate just under forty percent

No electricity rate increase for now, says Lehi electricity officials to Council

Kennedy wins CD3; outgoing Curtis wins U.S. Senate nomination, Balderree overcomes challengers for state senate

Published

7 hours ago

on

On a hot August Tuesday, Americans for Prosperity (AFP), a national conservative political advocacy group whose Utah headquarters is in Lehi, hosted an event at Lehi’s Pioneer Market parking lot. The group’s aim is to address current economic conditions and inflation through policy changes.

At the Tuesday event, shoppers were given $60 Pioneer Market gift cards as they walked into the store. They were also offered free tacos and AFP swag. AFP staff engaged in policy discussions with residents throughout the evening and shoppers were thrilled with the gift cards to help reduce the cost of groceries. 

“AFP Utah is dedicated to advancing economic freedom and limited government by engaging and empowering every day Utahns. By building a grassroots army we’re able to engage on key policy issues, support aligned policy champions, and advocate for free-market solutions to the problems we’re facing in Utah,” said AFP Utah State Director Kevin Greene. 

“Inflation has skyrocketed, costing the average family over $11,000 more per year just to meet their needs. We’re giving out $60 gift cards for groceries to reflect the average increased cost per week per family for their grocery bill due to inflationary policies,” said Greene during the event.

AFP holds community events throughout the year including discounted gas and free groceries. People can view upcoming events at https://americansforprosperity.org/state/utah/

