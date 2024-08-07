Conservative advocacy group AFP offers gift cards at Pioneer Market

On a hot August Tuesday, Americans for Prosperity (AFP), a national conservative political advocacy group whose Utah headquarters is in Lehi, hosted an event at Lehi’s Pioneer Market parking lot. The group’s aim is to address current economic conditions and inflation through policy changes.

At the Tuesday event, shoppers were given $60 Pioneer Market gift cards as they walked into the store. They were also offered free tacos and AFP swag. AFP staff engaged in policy discussions with residents throughout the evening and shoppers were thrilled with the gift cards to help reduce the cost of groceries.

“AFP Utah is dedicated to advancing economic freedom and limited government by engaging and empowering every day Utahns. By building a grassroots army we’re able to engage on key policy issues, support aligned policy champions, and advocate for free-market solutions to the problems we’re facing in Utah,” said AFP Utah State Director Kevin Greene.

“Inflation has skyrocketed, costing the average family over $11,000 more per year just to meet their needs. We’re giving out $60 gift cards for groceries to reflect the average increased cost per week per family for their grocery bill due to inflationary policies,” said Greene during the event.

AFP holds community events throughout the year including discounted gas and free groceries. People can view upcoming events at https://americansforprosperity.org/state/utah/