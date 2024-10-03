Thanksgiving Point celebrates Curiosity Farms grand re-opening

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Families and community members gathered to celebrate the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Thanksgiving Point’s newest attraction, Curiosity Farms. The Sept. 26 event marked the grand opening of the 9-acre farm and science learning center, designed to educate visitors about modern agriculture through interactive exhibits. The new Curiosity Farms officially opened to the public on Sept. 30, bringing a fresh addition to the family-friendly experiences Thanksgiving Point is known for.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was a huge success, drawing families and community members alike to experience the new attractions. McKay Christensen, Thanksgiving Point CEO, spoke at the event, expressing excitement about the potential for Curiosity Farms to inspire children through STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) concepts.

“Curiosity Farms brings STEM learning, particularly tech, to the forefront of young minds using a topic everyone is familiar with: our food,” Christensen said.

Curiosity Farms offers hands-on experiences that allow visitors to explore the latest agricultural technology, sustainability practices and animal husbandry. The new venue is intended to spark curiosity and teach visitors about food production and the role of science and technology in agriculture. From hydroponics to livestock management, Curiosity Farms highlights how farming continues to evolve in the modern world.

Curiosity Farms features five main attractions designed to engage both children and adults:

1. Livestock Learning Lab: Visitors can learn about the impact of science and technology on farming through interactive exhibits. The lab includes a live chicken egg incubator, a milking parlor where visitors can milk cows, and even a towering alfalfa-themed climbing structure.

2. Innovation Station: This exhibit introduces visitors to cutting-edge farming technologies, such as drone pollinators and robot farmhands, giving a glimpse into the future of agriculture.

3. Play Patch Playground: An inclusive, farm-themed playground that offers a variety of sensory activities. This state-of-the-art play space includes accessible features such as a wheelchair-friendly swing, making it a space for children of all abilities to enjoy.

4. Grow Tech Gardens: Highlighting the future of farming, these gardens showcase innovative hydroponic techniques that allow crops to grow without soil. The system provides fresh produce for the farm as well as Thanksgiving Point’s Harvest Restaurant.

5. Saddle Up Stables: Visitors can learn about the role of horses in agriculture and farming needs. The exhibit features pony rides for children, as well as educational displays about equine care and farm management.

Thanksgiving Point’s new attraction aims to educate while providing entertainment, making it a perfect fit for the venue’s family-oriented mission.

“Kids will get curious managing livestock with GPS, build their confidence while exploring the Play Patch Playground, and learn more about the food system, which grows compassion for life and awareness of global issues,” Christensen added.

The new Curiosity Farms is a welcome addition to the many attractions Thanksgiving Point offers, further enriching its mission to make STEM education accessible and engaging for children. The venue was made possible with the generous support of the Bill and Pat Child Foundation, which helped fund the creation of this innovative educational space.

Families and visitors of all ages can enjoy this newest addition, which blends fun, learning and the future of farming technology.

For more information about visiting Curiosity Farms and ticket prices, visit thanksgivingpoint.org/curiosityfarms or call 801-768-2300.