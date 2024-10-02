Historical marker unveiled at Lehi Roller Mills

Lara Bangerter & Donna Barnes | Lehi Free Press

The unveiling of a large historical marker at Lehi Roller Mills was a huge success with more than 100 attending the celebration on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The historic Lehi location at 833 E. Main St. was honored for its enduring industry, the fortitude of the family that ran it, and its iconic presence in Lehi during the 30-minute program. A good crowd of family, friends, and history-loving Lehi residents were given a glimpse into the storied history of the mill.

City Council member Chris Condie said in his remarks, “It is said that Lehi Roller Mills is best known for serving as a backdrop in the [1984 blockbuster] movie production of ‘Footloose.’ I say Lehi Roller Mills is best known for producing the best quality products, for determination and grit, and for being the iconic bedrock for Lehi City.”

Michelle Mills, member of Lehi’s Historical Preservation Committee, related the story of how the producer of “Footloose” chose the mills for his production of the wildly popular movie. He would travel down the highway from Robert Redford’s canyon retreat and was taken with the two giant cement silos and their painted pictures of the classic Peacock and Turkey, the two brands of flour sold at the mill. One time, it was surrounded by mist, and he knew he had found the place for the legendary dance scene with Kevin Bacon.

Barbara Robinson, wife of third-generation owner R. Sherman Robinson, noted in her remarks that the mill had been a family affair since the early 1900s. She estimated that a total of 14 generations of Robinsons, Garratts and Adamses had worked in the milling industry. Sherman sold the mill to Ken Brailsford in 2013.

The crowd pleaser at the conclusion of the ceremony was the dance number performed by the Skyridge High School ballroom dance team to the toe-tapping hit, “Footloose,” in front of the icon Turkey Red and Peacock flour silos. All members of the Skyridge Student Council were in attendance.

“I thought the ‘Footloose’ number was wonderful,” said Amy Barnes, a member of the Lehi Historical Society. “It brought back visions of the movie.”

The new marker reads, “Conveniently located on the Lehi Sugar Factory line of the Union Pacific Railroad, it produced the first sack of flour on April 2, 1906. The mill was an immediate success. Known for its superior flour, the Turkey Red and Peacock brands are long-standing Lehi icons. The mill achieved worldwide acclaim when featured in the 1984 hit movie, ‘Footloose.’”

One member of the Historical Preservation Committee, Jeana Christofferson, was delighted with the event and commented, “Aren’t we lucky to have such wonderful historic attractions in our community? I can’t wait to see the other unveilings.”

Lehi Mills raspberry muffins were served, and Lehi Roller Mills puzzles and Christmas ornaments were available for purchase.

The marker is the fourth of 36 large historical markers to be installed over the next three years as part of the Lehi Historical Marker Program. The project is funded by a generous donation from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and a large Lehi City PARC grant.