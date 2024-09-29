Upcoming events at Hutchings Museum

Leah Stutz | Guest Writer

The Hutchings Museum is located in the heart of Lehi and is home to an expansive collection of rocks, minerals and fossils, along with Pioneer and Native American artifacts. The Museum also has a fantastic bird and egg collection, and live animals on display. The museum was founded by Lehi native John Hutchings (1889-1977). He and his wife Eunice (1894-1976) explored Utah’s deserts and mountains finding unique artifacts and developing a love of learning. John was a Lehi mail man from 1918-1948. Once he was done delivering mail for the day, he was always off on an adventure.

Many remember visiting John’s house and seeing his collection. In the 1960s, a museum was built to house the collection. The collection kept growing and later moved to its current location, the old Lehi City Hall and Veterans Memorial Building, in 1995.

The collection continues to grow, and exhibits and displays are rotated to highlight different artifacts and tell new stories. The museum holds adventures for all ages and interests, from rock hounds and animal lovers to local history to prehistoric times—there is something different around each corner. Scavenger hunts are available for the young and young at heart.

As the year rolls along, Hutchings has some fun events and activities in the works, including:

● Lamplight Tour: Oct. 5. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Experience the museum in a new way with storytelling.

● Magical Museum: Nov. 15 and 16. This is an exciting event based on Harry Potter. Meet professors, magical creatures, and more. Guests are invited to dress up!

Advertisement

● Monthly Lecture Series: Every third Thursday, the museum hosts a lecture with a new visitor each time. On Oct. 17, world-renowned collector Brent Ashworth will share a little bit of his collection with a focus on Mark Twain.

● Live Animal Programs: Wednesdays at 4:30 p.m. beginning in the near future.

Hutchings Museum is located at 55 N. Center Street in Lehi. Regular hours are Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m.Regular Admission is $6 for guests ages 3-12 and $8 for guests 13 and older. Event prices may vary.

For more information and to stay up to date with Hutchings Museum events and activities, visit www.jhutchingsmuseum.com or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or YouTube.