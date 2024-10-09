Lehi Arts Council presents “Puffs,” a hilarious Harry Potter parody

Lehi Arts Council presents the inventive production of “Puffs,” an original comedy play by New York-based playwright Matt Cox. The play is a parody of the Harry Potter book series by J. K. Rowling, but from the perspective of the “Puffs,” that is, members of the Hogwarts house, Hufflepuff.

For seven years a particular boy wizard went to a particular wizard school and conquered evil. “Puffs” is not his story. It is the story of the Puffs, who just happened to attend the same wizard school. This clever play is filled with humor and invites the audience to enjoy a familiar adventure with a twist. The production offers an adventure with the Puffs, a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders who are charming and relatable.

“Puffs” is directed by Gwen Wood and Tali Vorkink. The talented cast brings the story to life with skillful wittiness, and they easily engage the audience with their emotional performances.

“The cast is talented and versatile. Whether it’s the sharp comedic timing or the heartfelt sincerity of the characters, they bring this story to life with remarkable skill. The cast, spanning from high school students to adult actors always give full effort at every rehearsal. Their dedication to their craft shines through in every performance, making the magic of Puffs truly come alive,” said Wood.

“Puffs” opens Friday, Oct. 11 and runs through Oct. 26 at the Lehi Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased at https://boxoffice.adventuretix.com/lehicityarts/events.

The production is family friendly. “The story is engaging, funny, and lighthearted, making it a delight for audiences of all ages,” said Wood. “It celebrates the strength we find in ourselves and in those we care about, no matter how ‘ordinary’ we may feel.”