Lehi City prepares for crowds at The Bacon Brothers concert

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

The Bacon Brothers, Kevin and Michael, will take the stage for a free concert on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the newly opened Lehi Family Park. The concert, which promises to be a highlight of the fall season, will be held on the park’s soccer field at 1999 N. 600 E. in Lehi. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and the show will kick off at 6:30 p.m.

As Lehi City prepares for the concert, many residents have shared concerns about crowd control, parking, and safety during this event. Mel Busath, Lehi City Events Manager, shared that the city has made every effort to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for concertgoers.

“To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees, the city has implemented comprehensive crowd control measures, including barricades around the stage and local law enforcement,” Busath said. “Parking will be available both on nearby streets and at Family Park, though no shuttle service will be provided.”

Security will be a priority, with personnel stationed around the stage and officers throughout the venue. The city has also arranged for food trucks and sponsor booths to be set up around the park, providing concertgoers with various refreshments and activities before the music begins. Local businesses have come together to support the event, with many partnering as sponsors and setting up booths to engage with the community.

The event’s title sponsor is Central Bank, with presenting sponsors Intellipop, Gopher Geyser LLC, Thanksgiving Heroes, Lehi Bakery, Harris Orthodontics and Holy Cross Hospital. Additional booth sponsors include Conserva Irrigation of Traverse Mountain and Parliament Marketing, LLC.

Concert attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for seating on the grass. The City has implemented specific guidelines for saving space. Space-saving will be allowed on the day of the show until 3 p.m., but any items left overnight or beyond this time will be moved, and belongings will be left at the owner’s risk due to production setup.

Wrap the World with Quilts, a Lehi-based charity will have a booth at the event. They will be collecting quilts, blankets and other aid items for hurricane Helene and Milton victims. According to Gina Halladay, the CEO of the charity, immediate needs are adult diapers, baby diapers, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products, first aid items and canned food. These items may be dropped at their booth prior to the concert.

This free concert is an exciting opportunity for families and music lovers in Lehi to come together and enjoy a memorable night under the stars. With The Bacon Brothers’ infectious energy and eclectic sound, it’s bound to be a night to remember.

The Bacon Brothers have long captivated fans with their blend of genres and emotionally rich storytelling. Their latest album, Ballad Of The Brothers, highlights their similarities and distinct musical approaches. While Kevin Bacon is a household name due to his acting career, and Michael Bacon is an Emmy-winning composer, their musical partnership shines in its own right. From alt-rock tracks like “Take Off This Tattoo” to Motown-inspired grooves like “Put Your Hand Up,” the album offers something for everyone. As they’ve evolved as artists, their work continues to pay homage to their roots while pushing the boundaries of modern American music.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this event. Arrive early to secure your spot, explore the food trucks, and enjoy all the fun activities leading up to what promises to be a rocking performance by The Bacon Brothers.

For more information about the concert, visit lehi-ut.gov/events or contact Lehi City Events for details.