Thanksgiving Point to open “Tree of Life” sculpture garden

Over 100 life-sized bronze statues create “The Tree of Life,” the new permanent cultural exhibit opening at Thanksgiving Point’s Ashton Gardens. This exhibit is the largest sculpture garden dedicated to the story of the Tree of Life in the world and will open on Oct. 15.

Created by renowned Utah sculptor Angela Johnson, The Tree of Life Garden will be the newest garden space in Ashton Gardens. The 2.5-acre installation will feature Johnson’s interpretation of Nephi’s vision of the Tree of Life in the Book of Mormon. Several scenes within the garden will feature moments from this story, concluding with the Tree of Life—a 20- by 30-foot tree sculpture adorned with uniquely designed glass fruit on the tree.

“The Tree of Life sculpture garden serves as a symbolic representation of the hope and redemption found through faith in Jesus Christ,” said Thanksgiving Point CEO McKay Christensen. “The guests that visit this one-of-a-kind exhibit will have an opportunity to reflect on the blessings found through the love of God.”

This is the second permanent installation of Johnson’s work in the Ashton Gardens. The Light of the World Garden, which opened in 2015, features over 30 bronze statues depicting Jesus Christ’s life and resurrection. The Tree of Life Garden is Johnson’s most ambitious project to date and has been in the works for nearly five years.

Centered between Provo and Salt Lake City, Thanksgiving Point is uniquely situated to host this type of exhibit. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is headquartered in Salt Lake City, bringing hundreds of thousands of visitors each year to learn about the religion’s history and culture. The Tree of Life Garden is expected to host one million visitors per year.

The Tree of Life Garden will open to the public on Oct. 15. A documentary created by Bonneville Communications will be released during the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ fall conference.

Guests can visit The Tree of Life Garden year-round Monday through Saturday. Admission times vary depending on the season. Admission is included with Ashton Gardens admission and ranges from $12 to $27 per person. Admission to The Tree of Life Garden is free for Thanksgiving Point members.

Advertisement

Thanksgiving Point thanks title sponsor Deseret First Credit Union for supporting the vision of The Tree of Life Garden at Thanksgiving Point.

For more information, visit ThanksgivingPoint.org/treeoflife.