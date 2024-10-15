Fall activities abound in North Utah County

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Fall fun is in full swing around northern Utah County. Whether you’re looking for a harrowing fright or fall family entertainment, there’s something for everyone.

Pumpkin Patches and Family Fun

Cornbelly’s (Lehi and Spanish Fork)

With over 60 attractions that range from carnival games and pumpkin picking to stunt shows and animal races, there’s truly something for everyone. The new Spanish Fork location makes it easier than ever to enjoy the season. Visit cornbellys.com for more information.

Address: 3003 N Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, or 3687 W 5600 S, Spanish Fork

Hours: Monday-Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Advertisement

Price: $19.99 on weekdays, $26.99 on weekends

Evans Family Farm

This long-time fixture on Lehi’s west side is the perfect spot for pumpkin picking. There are pumpkins of all colors, shapes and sizes. Kids will enjoy a tot play spot and the farm animals. Grab a light snack or drink. Evans also sells hay bales and corn stalks. Visit the Evans Family Farm Facebook Page for more information.

Address: 2600 W Main Street, Lehi

Hours: Monday-Friday from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday from 12-7 p.m.

Price: There is no admission fee. Pumpkins are priced by size and color.

Wilkerson Farms

Enjoy pumpkin picking, a corn maze, carnival rides and food stands. Kids will enjoy the farm animals. Parents will appreciate the general store. To find out more, visit wilkersonfarm.com.

Advertisement

Address: 710 W 2000 S, Orem

Hours: Monday-Wednesday 3-9 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Price: Day passes starting at $13.95.

Lindsay’s Pumpkin Patch

Lindsay’s pick-your-own pumpkin patch is a photo-worthy fall destination. This family-owned farm has pumpkins of all sizes, corn stalks and straw bales. Find out more on the Lindsay’s Pumpkin Patch Facebook Page.

Address: 840 S 2500 W, American Fork

Hours: Monday-Friday 12 p.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Price: Admission is free. Pumpkins are $1 – $12+ based on size.

Advertisement

Hee Haw Farms

With various activities, such as hay rides, a petting farm, slides and a zipline, Hee Haw Farms is the perfect spot for family fun. Don’t forget to pick out the perfect pumpkin during your visit. For more information, visit heehawfarms.com.

Address: 150 S 2000 W North County Blvd, Pleasant Grove

Hours: Monday-Thursday 3-9 p.m., Friday 3-10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Price: Day passes are $13; get a pass plus perfect pumpkin for $17.

Haunted Houses

Insanity Point at Cornbelly’s

A 30-minute trail through a corn maze is the backdrop for 23 haunted scenes at one of Utah County’s longest-running scare attractions. Visit cornbellys.com for more information.

Advertisement

Address: 3003 N Thanksgiving Way, Lehi

Hours: Monday-Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.-11 p.m.

Price: A $37.99 pass includes access to Insanity Point and Cornbelly’s general admission attractions.

Strangling Brothers Haunted Circus

Beyond your average scares, Strangling Brothers offers live music, games, videos and motorcycle shows. Crowds are entertained while waiting to enter the main attraction. Haunt actors also roam through the line in search of unsuspecting victims to scare. Find out more at stranglingbros.com.

Address: 632 E 1500 S, American Fork

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays 7:30-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Price: Tickets range from $18-$79, depending on the date and access level.

Advertisement

Haunted Forest

An American Fork Halloween fixture for over 30 years, the Haunted Forest is one of the largest scream parks in the U.S. Guests wander through a real forest where scares lurk around every corner. For more details visit hauntedforestutah.com.

Address: 6000 W 6400 N, American Fork

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays 7:30-10 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Prices: Tickets range from $30-$50, depending on date and access level.

The Canyon Road Haunt

This family-friendly drive-through display is full of Halloween creeps and fun. Run by the Nicol family, this attraction has been a Pleasant Grove must-see for 14 years. Visitors can tune in to an FM radio station for spooky sounds and Halloween songs as part of the drive-through. Find out more on the Canyon Road Haunt Facebook page.

Address: 4416 Canyon Road, Pleasant Grove

Advertisement

Hours: Daily 8 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Prices: Donations of non-perishable food items are collected for a local food bank.

City Events

Lehi Halloween Party

Held annually at the Lehi Legacy Center, this kid-centered event features trick-or-treating, games, crafts, a spook alley and a 25-foot movie screen showing of Hocus Pocus. Sloppy Joe dinners are also available. For more information, visit lehi-ut.gov/legacy-center.

Address: 123 N Center St, Lehi

Hours: Oct. 25 from 5-8 p.m.

Price: $5 in advance or $6 at the door.

Advertisement

Halloween on American Fork Main

American Fork businesses and AF Chamber members will provide safe trick-or-treating on American Fork Main Street on Halloween. Find out more at americanfork.gov.

Address: American Fork Main Street from 300 W to 100 E

Hours: Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Price: Free

Trick-or-Treat on Lehi Main

The Lehi Area Chamber of Commerce hosts this safe trick-or-treating event along Lehi’s Historic Main Street on Halloween. For more information, visit lehi-ut.gov.

Address: Lehi Main Street from 100 E to 200 W on both sides of the street

Advertisement

Hours: Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m.

Price: Free

Cultural Celebrations

Dia de los Muertos at Thanksgiving Point

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday to honor and remember loved ones who have passed. Thanksgiving Point’s cultural celebration includes traditional Mexican food, live music and dance performances, community ofrendas and a vibrant display of traditional calacas and calaveras (skeletons and skulls) decorations and artwork. Find out more atthanksgivingpoint.org.

Address: Thanksgiving Point Show Barn, 2476 Sycamore Lane, Lehi

Hours: Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Price: $16 for adults, $5 for children ages 3-12, children 2 and under are free.

Advertisement

No matter how you prefer to celebrate the season, businesses and cities around Utah County have something to offer. Happy haunting!