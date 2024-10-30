Lehi Junior High School presents High School Musical JR.

Disney Channel’s smash-hit movie musical will come to life this weekend at Lehi Junior High School in “High School Musical JR,” playing November 1-2 at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The fun-filled 60-minute musical, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 2006 Disney Channel Original Movie and subsequent National Tour. The cast includes 95 Lehi Junior High School students and is directed and led by Kerri Hacking, Stephanie Lovell and Rochelle Lake.

The story unfolds at Lehi Junior High School’s gymnasium, the perfect setting for a show centered around a high school basketball team. High School Musical JR. is often described as a modern version of “Romeo and Juliet.” The show follows high school junior Gabriella Montez, who transfers to East High School after winter break and quickly meets Troy Bolton, captain of the school’s basketball team. The two find that they share a common interest—singing—and they audition for the school play together. The show’s infectious, danceable songs engage the audience as the performers bring energy and life to the gymnasium floor.

The production includes a large ensemble cast, and many female roles have been double-cast. Together, the performers transport the audience to East High with entertaining choreography and dynamic musical performances.

“This show highlights numerous teens and involves a huge ensemble. The music is sure to leave you singing and tapping your feet,” said Hacking, dance and theater teacher at Lehi Junior High School.

The production includes four shows, two on Friday and two on Saturday. All tickets are $5 for general seating, available online only. The doors open 30 minutes prior to the shows. Tickets can be purchased athttps://secure3.myschoolfees.com/user_home.aspx or by using the QR code on the production poster.

Disney’s High School Musical JR. is presented through special arrangements with and materials provided by Music Theatre International. Don’t miss this crowd-pleasing, family-friendly production.