Unattended fryer starts house fire in Lehi

Published

2 hours ago

on

Lehi, UT – October 16, 2024 – At approximately 11:13 a.m., the Lehi City Fire Department responded to a house fire located at 281 E 1130 S, Lehi. Upon arrival, crews found the garage of a single-family home fully engulfed in flames. The homeowners, a husband and wife, were present at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Thanks to the quick response, firefighters successfully contained the blaze to the garage, preventing the fire from spreading further into the home. The interior of the house sustained minimal damage, primarily smoke damage.

The cause of the fire was determined to be an unattended fryer. The Lehi City Police Department, along with units from the American Fork Fire Department and Lone Peak Fire Department, also responded to assist at the scene. The American Red Cross will be providing support to the family.

