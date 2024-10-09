Police and fire response at Main Street building unrelated to massage parlor trafficking investigation

Connect with us

Published

35 mins ago

on

A dozen first responder vehicles were seen at 111 E Main Street on Wednesday evening. The corner building is the site of a massage parlor sex trafficking investigation that was brought to the public’s attention on Monday, but the city says Wednesday’s response is unrelated to that case. 

“Around 6:00pm an occupant of a vehicle reported a strong chemical smell coming from their vehicle. Lehi Fire Department and Lehi Police Department responded and evacuated a building at 111 E Main St. for precautionary measure. Lehi Fire Department with the help of SRT (Special Response Team) found the possible source to be a gallon of hand sanitizer that spilled in the vehicle. The high outside temperature may have also been a contributing factor. The investigation into the cause of the smell is ongoing,” said Lehi City Communications Manager Jeanteil Livingston when reached for comment Wednesday evening.

