Lehi police investigating suspected human trafficking on Main Street

Human trafficking is a modern-day form of slavery, and massage parlors have become common locations for this crime. Disguised as legitimate businesses, illicit massage parlors are often found in plain sight, within strip malls and commercial areas, offering ‘massage therapy’ as a front for sexual exploitation and forced labor.

This form of exploitation and forced labor has been allegedly occurring in Lehi City at 111 East Main Street. In one of the offices within the commercial building, massage therapy services offered have been an alleged front for sex crimes and human trafficking.

Lieutenant Rose with Lehi City Police said, “The police are aware of the accusations and alleged activities in Lehi City regarding a ‘massage parlor.’ The public should know that the Lehi Police are actively investigating the massage parlor activities and also the possible component of human sex trafficking with other agencies.”

“We take this matter seriously and understand the public’s desire to have it addressed. At this time is believed that the owners have evicted the tenants providing massage services,” added Rose.

Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi City Public Information Officer, said, “The Lehi Police Department was notified of potential illegal activity at a business located at 111 East Main Street in Lehi. The tenants have vacated the premises. At this time, the Lehi Police Department cannot confirm whether any illegal activity occurred. The investigation is ongoing, and officers are actively following up on all the information provided.”

The building is registered to H and H Properties, 111 E. Main Street in Lehi.

On Saturday, a Lehi woman witnessed several women standing in the parking lot, along with household goods, cleaning supplies, clothing and miscellaneous items in the parking area.

To report human trafficking, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline (NHTH) at 1-888-373-7888, text HELP or INFO to BeFree (233733), or chat online.

To report suspected human trafficking in Lehi City, contact 385-201-1005 or dial 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.