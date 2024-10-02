Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: September 2024

September 2024 vs (2023)

Homes sold: 143 (108)



Average home price: $623,314 ($589,162)

Median home price: $550,000 ($497,450)



Average days on the market: 55 (37)

Average square feet: 2,743 (2,718)

Average price per square foot: $234.36 ($224.96)

Most expensive home sold: $1,950,000 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 7,618 sq. ft. / .51 acres

Least expensive home sold: $320,458 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 193 (existing homes) and 153 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 38

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 10/2

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker