Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: September 2024
September 2024 vs (2023)
Homes sold: 143 (108)
Average home price: $623,314 ($589,162)
Median home price: $550,000 ($497,450)
Average days on the market: 55 (37)
Average square feet: 2,743 (2,718)
Average price per square foot: $234.36 ($224.96)
Most expensive home sold: $1,950,000 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 7,618 sq. ft. / .51 acres
Least expensive home sold: $320,458 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 193 (existing homes) and 153 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 38
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 10/2
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker