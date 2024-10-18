Construction worker dies in forklift accident at Lehi worksite

Lehi, UT – October 17, 2024 – At approximately 11:25 a.m., the Lehi City Fire Department responded to a call of a deceased male on a construction site at 3249 N 1200 W.

This morning the wife of the male discovered that he never returned home from work and went to search for him. His body was discovered at a construction site by his wife and construction crew members that were assisting her. He was found pinned against a forklift boom truck. It appears that he passed away overnight.

The Lehi Fire Department, in collaboration with the Utah County Special Response Team, is currently working to safely extract the body from the construction equipment. At this time, the circumstances surrounding how the individual became trapped remain unclear.

Further information will be provided as more information becomes available.