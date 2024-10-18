Utah County warming centers off to a good start; volunteers and donations still needed

Utah County Commissioners Brandon Gordon (left) and Skyler Beltran (right) at the warming center.

This week, winter is coming, and for Utah County’s homeless population, it marked the first night of Utah County’s warming centers.

“We are excited to have the warming centers open now for the homeless in our community as the weather is turning cold,” said Kena Mathews, housing director at Community Action Services and Food Bank. “We welcome individuals who are experiencing homelessness to come to the centers to be safe and warm this winter season.”

A new Utah state law required counties with higher populations, including Salt Lake, Utah, Davis, Weber and Washington, to submit a “Winter Response Plan” by Aug. 1. The plan must include a warming center each night between Oct. 15 and April 30 to provide shelter for homeless individuals. Utah County is required to have space for up to 75 people nightly. Utah and Washington Counties are the only counties in the state that have received full compliance approval for their Winter Response Plans thus far.

Utah County will use a rotating warming center location schedule. The centers will be at The Genesis Project on Monday and Tuesday, the Utah County Red Building on Wednesday and Friday-Sunday, and the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Thursday. All three centers are located in Provo.

The first night at the Genesis Project had 35 individuals, and the first night at Utah County’s Red Warehouse had 26 individuals. Wednesday night’s volunteers included Utah County Commissioner Brandon Gordon, who is the chair of the homeless task force, and fellow Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran.

“It was great to volunteer on the first night of our Utah County Warming Center. We were able to help out throughout the night but also identify opportunities to improve as we head into the winter months,” said Beltran in a County statement on Thursday.

The warming centers will operate from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. each night. Those who arrive at the warming centers will be offered a UTA pass for transportation from one warming center to another. The UTA passes will also facilitate other travel needs, especially to community services providing mental health resources, medical care, substance abuse counseling and job training.

Sleeping mats, blankets, snacks and drinks are provided, but not full meals. People are encouraged to visit the Food and Care Coalition for meals, which offers three meals a day to those in need. Professional staff will be at the warming centers to help connect people to various services throughout the County. Children will not be housed at warming centers. Instead, they and their parents will be provided a hotel or other accommodations.

Community organizers are still seeking warming center volunteers and donated goods to make it through the winter.

“We have a solid, compassionate and comprehensive plan to serve our unsheltered population on winter nights, but we desperately need volunteers,” said Gordon. “I know there are many people who want to pitch in. I urge those kind-hearted people willing to serve to contact us so we can have staff organized through the winter.”

To volunteer, visit the County’s VOMO sign-up page. To view supply needs, visit the Warming Center’s justserve.org page.