More details on Lehi Tech Apartment explosion emerge

The Lehi Police Department has determined that the explosion at the Lehi Tech Apartments, which occurred yesterday at approximately 4:10 a.m., appears to be related to a mental health episode. Authorities have taken the necessary steps to ensure that the individual involved received the help they needed.

Charges related to the incident will be submitted to the Utah County Attorney’s office for screening. The specific cause of the explosion will not be released at this time, as it remains part of the ongoing investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or in a crisis, help is available. Please call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to speak with a professional. In an emergency, call 911 or go to your nearest emergency room.