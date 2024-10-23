Connect with us

More details on Lehi Tech Apartment explosion emerge

Utah County warming centers off to a good start; volunteers and donations still needed

Construction worker dies in forklift accident at Lehi worksite

Unattended fryer starts house fire in Lehi

Police and fire response at Main Street building unrelated to massage parlor trafficking investigation

Lehi police investigating suspected human trafficking on Main Street

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: September 2024

Suicide Prevention Month: shift perspectives, raise awareness

Breeze announces nonstop flights from Provo to Washington, D.C.

American Fork Hospital ranked fourth best small community hospital in the nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Lehi Police Department has determined that the explosion at the Lehi Tech Apartments, which occurred yesterday at approximately 4:10 a.m., appears to be related to a mental health episode. Authorities have taken the necessary steps to ensure that the individual involved received the help they needed.

Charges related to the incident will be submitted to the Utah County Attorney’s office for screening. The specific cause of the explosion will not be released at this time, as it remains part of the ongoing investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or in a crisis, help is available. Please call or text 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to speak with a professional. In an emergency, call 911 or go to your nearest emergency room.

