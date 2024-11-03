George Goates marker honors Lehi’s heritage of service

The George Goates Farm historical marker was unveiled on Oct.23, to an audience that included civic and religious leaders, community members and descendants of the Goates family. The site, located at 1920 Snow Springs Dr., was honored as an example of Lehi’s heritage of community and service.

Samantha Wycherly Brigman and Nicole Wycherly Skidmore, great-granddaughters of George Goates, spoke. Brigman notedthat the purpose of the marker was “to recognize the amazing love and service that was rendered to our family 106 years ago.”

The sisters shared the story of the George Goates and his family. During the influenza pandemic of 1918, George buried four family members within a week. Despite his grief, George still had ten acres of sugar beets he needed to harvest. When he arrived at his farm, he realized, much to his surprise and relief,neighborhood men had harvested his crop already. George cried for several days in gratitude.

Skidmore expressed her own appreciation for the feeling of community and love in Lehi.

Utah House Rep. Kay Christofferson, great-great nephew of Goates, also spoke. He said he was impressed by the goodwill of the neighbors, their toughness and hard work, and how they supported each other through difficult times. To him, these things stand out more than the devastating effects of the plague.

“Part of the word community is unity, and they were unified in helping each other,” Christofferson said. “That’s the way we do things in Utah, and especially here in Lehi.”

The speakers were followed by an “EFY Medley,” performed by the youth choir of the Snow Springs Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, under the direction of Sharon Hopkins.

Advertisement

Descendants of the Goates family unveiled the marker which reads:

“During the 1918 flu pandemic, George Goates (1864-1939) was unable to harvest his sugar beets when his son and three grandchildren tragically died. After building coffins and burying them, he returned to his fields. George discovered, to his great relief, many Lehi men had worked together to harvest his crop, extending a helping hand in his darkest hour.”

The marker is the fifth of 36 historical markers to be installed over the next three years as part of the Lehi Historical Marker Program. The project is funded by a generous donation from the John David and Danaca Hadfield family of HADCO Construction and a Lehi City PARC grant. The next marker unveiling will be Nov. 16, at 10 a.m., at the Utah Southern Railroad Depot at 255 E. State St., Lehi.