Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: October 2024

Published

3 hours ago

on


October 2024 vs (2023)

Homes sold: 108 (109)

Average home price: $665,847 ($542,012)

Median home price: $517,500 ($467,900)

Average days on the market: 55 (49)

Average square feet: 2,899 (2,595)

Average price per square foot: $233.38 ($215.76)

Most expensive home sold: $2,400,000 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 6,215 sq. ft. / .68 acres

Least expensive home sold: $340,00 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 178 (existing homes) and 125 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 53

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 11/4

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker

