Utah County Children’s Justice Center in need of gift and snack donations for the holiday season

3 hours ago

The Utah County Children’s Justice Center in Provo and American Fork is in need of gifts and snacks for the upcoming holiday season. 

The Children’s Justice Center provides a multidisciplinary approach to addressing child abuse, offering forensic interviews, medical exams, counseling, legal advocacy, and community resources all under one roof, ensuring comprehensive support for children and families navigating the complexities of abuse and trauma.

“We are currently in need of snack items to be donated for kids who come through the Children’s Justice Center.  Each year we have over 1,000 new child victims coming through our doors seeking support,” said Director Rebecca Martell. 

Requested items include water bottles, juice boxes, packaged snacks, toys, blankets and gift cards. Venmo donations are also accepted @CJC-Provo.

Donations can be dropped off or shipped to the Provo Center: 315 South 100 East, Provo, UT 84606 or American Fork Center: 96 South 100 East, American Fork, UT 84003

