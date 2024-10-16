Skyridge girls soccer beats American Fork to advance in playoffs

The No. 7 Skyridge girls soccer team took on no. 10 American Fork for a second-round 6A state playoff battle of the wills but the Falcons eventually earned a 5-3 victory on Tuesday (Oct. 15).

Both teams scored early in the first half of the game. Senior forward Cambria Lee scored the first two goals for Skyridge with her assertive play and quick feet but overall, the team got off to a slow start.

American Fork’s aggressive play put them in the lead 3-2 at halftime. Sophomore midfielder Julie Huddleston, senior forward Presley Houghton and sophomore midfielder Allison Brown each scored a goal.

The Cavemens’ speed and disciplined play on the ball put them on top as they gave a commanding performance on the field throughout the first half.

The Falcons were able to reset in the second half as their defense dominated American Fork’s final attempts to score.

Skyridge senior goalkeeper Kait Meyer gave a heroic performance as she used her athleticism and reach to stop various shots from American Fork and held the Cavemenscoreless during the second half.

“The goalkeeper was a little in her head in the first half,” said Skyridge head Coach Toby Peterson. “After encouraging her and the team reminding her that she was a big part of our success, she was able to focus. She has what it takes, and she fought hard.

“I could not be more proud of her effort today,” he went on. “Her ability to shut out American Fork in the second half is proof of what you can do when you focus and get out of your head. When it’s needed, she does it and does it really well.”

Skyridge gave a strong performance in the second half to take the lead with three more scores from junior midfielder Aly Johns, sophomore forward Cambri Condie and senior forward Rachel Boren to win the battle.

“The girls have a lot of fight, but after the first half we made some adjustments on defense and made some tactical decisions, just minor changes they needed to make to find some opportunities to score. I felt like we really came together in the second half and it paid off,” said Peterson.

He continued, “They fought throughout the game and did what was needed. I am so proud of the resiliency they displayed on the field today.”

The game was physical throughout and the lead changed hands more than once between the teams. There was an impressive number of shot attempts from both sides as they were quick to pass the ball down the field.

Lee and junior midfielder Allison Beard assisted on two Falcongoals and both displayed leadership on the field throughout the game.

Sophomore midfielder Cambree Ballard gave an outstanding effort for American Fork with two assists and played with great physicality. Brown used her speed and technique to keep the Caveman offense on top in the first half.

“You cannot expect to win a game when you give up as many goals as we did,” said Cam Jolley, American Fork head coach. “We didn’t execute as well as we could have today, but the team fought throughout the game.

“There is a lot to reflect on for us as a staff. There is a lot we can learn from this game and take away as a team,” he added.

“Defense stepped up in the second half,” Peterson said. “They came out and locked it down and are the unsung heroes of the game today. American Fork was picking us apart in the first half and defense did what was necessary to shut them out in the second half.

“American Fork is a solid team and they came out determined to play today. They fought hard and they were creative in their attack and challenged us. The resiliency of this team really makes me proud of this win,” said Peterson.

Jolley said, “Of course I’m disappointed in the loss today. It’s hard to end the playoffs so early in the run. We have so much potential, and I saw a lot of really good things all season and for it to end much earlier than expected is tough, but I am proud of the team.

“This is my first year as the girls soccer coach and looking back there are a lot of things I would do differently, but I am learning and will make improvements for next year,” added Jolley.

“The strength of this team is the culture. The girls really care for each other, and they have an excellent work ethic. The way they train is impressive,” he concluded.

Johns said, “Our intensity made the difference in the second half of the game today. When we came out in the second half we were focused on winning, and I think that changed the momentum of the game.”

Johns continued, “This team is talented and we work really hard and play for each other. We put in a lot of effort to prepare for this game as we worked on a lot of passing drills and on how to break American Fork’s line. I am so excited for the next game, and I believe if we continue to work hard, we can win.”

Skyridge advances to the quarterfinals to face No. 2-ranked Mountain Ridge on the road on Thursday (Oct. 17) at 4 p.m. The Cavemen wrap up their season with a 9-8 overall record.