Pioneers close out with big win

The Lehi High School football team completed the regular season with a resounding victory over Pleasant Grove 38-7 on Wednesday (Oct. 16) for Senior Night. The Pioneers scored five touchdowns in the first half and gave their reserves a lot of minutes after the break.

The teams exchanged punts for their first possessions. Starting from their own 15, Lehi’s gridders launched a drive that included three chunk plays to junior speedster Devaughn Eks.

The first two were midrange passes but the third was a breakaway 61-yard touchdown run to give the Pioneers a 7-0 advantage just five minutes into the contest after senior kicker Gavin Fenn added the PAT.

Almost the only positive yards the Vikings got in the first half were from Lehi penalties. The defense racked up multiple tackles for loss against their overmatched opponents.

The second score of the evening came on a connection between senior quarterback Jett Niu and senior wide receiver Mays Madsen for 59 yards with 3:25 left in the initial period.

Next up was junior wide receiver Legend Glasker, who was on the business end of a 48-yard TD toss to push the advantage to 21-0 with 8:12 left to the half.

Pleasant Grove’s next 3-and-out gave the Pioneers a short field and they quickly took advantage, moving the ball with the help of a 17-yard pass play pickup by junior tight end Bryton Niu, an 11-yard throw to senior wide receiver Kyler Barger, and then another for 11 yards to Madsen, who made the catch as he rolled to the ground at the 4-yard line.

Advertisement

From there, Eka walked into the endzone through a nice hole opened up by the offensive line for a 28-0 lead with 3:45 to go.

The Viking offense was only on the field for a short time once again and Lehi took over on the PG side of the field at the 42.

Senior running back Wayde Watson added another six yards to his tally for the evening to set up a 36-yard passing touchdown to Madsen, who made a couple of nifty moves to avoid tacklers on his way to paydirt. The score stood at 35-0 at the break.

The Vikings managed to get a touchdown on the board in the third quarter to avoid a shutout. Fenn added a 42-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to finish off the total for the night.

For more details and photos from this contest, check out the Oct. 24 issue of the Lehi Free Press.

The football tournament brackets will be released on Saturday (Oct. 19) so click to lehifreepress.com to find out where the Pioneers landed for the playoffs.