Falcon football wraps up Region 3 title

The Skyridge football team secured the Region 3 title with a decisive 45-24 victory over American Fork on Wednesday (Oct. 16). The Falcons had an unsettled first half but came out in dominate fashion in the second half to put the game out of reach for the Cavemen.

Skyridge scored early in the first quarter on a 14-yard run by senior running back Zaeden Selu. American Fork quickly responded when David Gaisford connected with Cade Wilkinson on an eight-yard touchdown reception.

With less than a minute remaining in the first quarter, Selu scored a second touchdown on a one-yard dive into the endzone.

The second quarter was a back-and-forth affair with American Fork leading at one point 14-13. The Falcons pulled out ahead 23-17 after a late 27-yard field goal by senior kicker Blake Hester to end the first half.

Skyridge extended the lead in the third quarter. On 4th-and-8,junior receiver Hunter Sheffield hauled in a spectacular one-handed grab from scrambling junior quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne for a 27-yard completion, changing the momentum of the game and deflating the Caveman’s will.

The Falcons successfully completed the two-point conversion when Sweetwyne connected with senior receiver Josh Hansen.

Skyridge assistant coach Bob Stephens said, “We had one real day to prepare for this team. They run a defense we haven’t seen all year long. It required a lot of adjustments and differences in blocking schemes. As the team went through this game, they figured it out and took control and adjusted.”

Selu scored his third touchdown early in the fourth quarter and senior running back Jared Iakopo capped off the scoring for the Falcons on a 36-yard dash into the endzone to seal the victory and the region championship for Skyridge.

“The offensive line did a tremendous job tonight,” said Falconhead Coach Justin Hemm. “The run game was not quite where we needed it to be but they accepted the challenge when we did some things a little differently game-wise.

“As the game wore on, they adjusted and got their rhythm to be successful,” he said. “Kaneal had one of his better games tonight. He was efficient and effective. He protected the ball and put the ball where it needed to be in the pass game.”

Junior receiver Davis Fyans said, “Kaneal was getting the ball out on time and with accuracy tonight. I gotta thank the O-line and the QB, they made it all happen tonight.”

The energized Skyridge defense held the Cavemen scoreless in the third stanza and the defensive reserves limited American Fork to one touchdown in the fourth. The defense gave a full second-half effort, forcing the Caveman quaterback into several errant throws and registering two sacks.

The win marked the Falcon’s first outright region title since 2018.

Iakopo said, “I feel good about this win. It was a rough start for us tonight, but we pulled through and did well at the end. We have prepared well this season.

“We work hard on and off the field, we try hard in the classroom and at practice we try to get all the little things right. Winning the region title means a lot and I’m grateful for the team,” he added.

Hemm said, “This was a good way to end the regular season. There have been ups and downs, but we stuck with it all season. Even this game, it was a battle for us in the first half, but we came out and executed at a high level in the second and we were able to pull away.”

He added, “This is an extremely talented and well-coached conference. A region championship is huge for us. Each week is a grind and for this team to persevere and take it one game and one play at time and not look forward or back is a real strength for us.

“I am proud of how they have handled themselves week by week and to come out undefeated in region is a big deal for this team,” Hemm concluded.

The football tournament brackets will be released on Saturday so check lehifreepress.com for that.