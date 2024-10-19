Lehi and Skyridge football head into playoffs with first round bye and home-field advantage

As expected, both the Lehi and Skyridge football teams finished in the top four of the RPI in the 6A classification and have secured home-field advantage through the quarterfinals along with a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Here’s how they’re positioned going into the state tournament.

Lehi

Season record: 3-2 Region 3 (3rd), 7-2 overall

Final RPI ranking: 4 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 4 in 6A, 5 statewide

Next contest: Nov. 1

Prospects: The Pioneers will take on #13 Layton (4-6) at home in the second round of the playoffs. If Lehi wins, the team will advance to play either #5 Farmington (5-5) or #12 American Fork (4-6) on Nov. 8 at home in the quarterfinals. The start time for both games is 6 p.m. unless the teams agree to change it. The Pioneers defeated the Cavemen in Region 3 play 34-10 but did not see the Lancers or the Phoenix this year.

Skyridge

Season record: 5-0 Region 3 (1st), 8-2 overall

Final RPI ranking: 2 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 3 in 6A, 3 statewide

Next contest: Nov. 1

Prospects: The Region 3 champion Falcons will be the hosts in the second round as they welcome the winner of #15 Riverton (3-7) and #18 Pleasant Grove (1-9). With a victory, Skyridge faces the winner of #7 Davis (7-3) and #10 Mountain Ridge (5-5), in the quarterfinals on Nov. 8 at home. Both kickoffs will beat 6 p.m. unless the schools move it. The Falcons did not play the Silverwolves, Darts or Sentinels this season and defeated the Vikings handily in Region 3 play.