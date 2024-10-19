Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Lehi and Skyridge football head into playoffs with first round bye and home-field advantage

Lehi Sports

Falcon football wraps up Region 3 title

Lehi Sports

Pioneers close out with big win

Lehi Sports

Skyridge girls soccer beats American Fork to advance in playoffs

Lehi Sports

Lehi-based 13U golf team earns 3rd at Nationals

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls tennis sweeps the field on the way to 5th straight title

Lehi Sports

Skyridge 3rd, Lehi 4th in region boys golf

Lehi Sports

Lehi boys 3rd, Falcons 5th at region meet

Lehi Sports

Falcon football dominates Pleasant Grove

Lehi Sports

Pioneers fall at Lone Peak

Lehi Sports

Lehi and Skyridge football head into playoffs with first round bye and home-field advantage

Published

4 hours ago

on

As expected, both the Lehi and Skyridge football teams finished in the top four of the RPI in the 6A classification and have secured home-field advantage through the quarterfinals along with a bye in the first round of the playoffs. Here’s how they’re positioned going into the state tournament.

Lehi

Season record: 3-2 Region 3 (3rd), 7-2 overall

Final RPI ranking: 4 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 4 in 6A, 5 statewide

Next contest: Nov. 1

Prospects: The Pioneers will take on #13 Layton (4-6) at home in the second round of the playoffs. If Lehi wins, the team will advance to play either #5 Farmington (5-5) or #12 American Fork (4-6) on Nov. 8 at home in the quarterfinals. The start time for both games is 6 p.m. unless the teams agree to change it. The Pioneers defeated the Cavemen in Region 3 play 34-10 but did not see the Lancers or the Phoenix this year.

Advertisement

Skyridge

Season record: 5-0 Region 3 (1st), 8-2 overall

Final RPI ranking: 2 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 3 in 6A, 3 statewide

Next contest: Nov. 1

Prospects: The Region 3 champion Falcons will be the hosts in the second round as they welcome the winner of #15 Riverton (3-7) and #18 Pleasant Grove (1-9). With a victory, Skyridge faces the winner of #7 Davis (7-3) and #10 Mountain Ridge (5-5), in the quarterfinals on Nov. 8 at home. Both kickoffs will beat 6 p.m. unless the schools move it. The Falcons did not play the Silverwolves, Darts or Sentinels this season and defeated the Vikings handily in Region 3 play.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *