Lehi-area cross country athletes qualify for state meet

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi and Skyridge boys and girls cross country teams punched their tickets to the state finals at the 6A Divisionals meet on Tuesday (Oct. 15) at Lakeside Park in Orem.

Divisionals is the first round of state competition and the 6A boys and girls teams raced in sections determined by their placement in last week’s region races. The top seven teams in each section advanced to the state finals.

Both the Lehi and Skyridge boys teams raced in the 6A Boys Section B race. The race was dominated by American Fork,which won the nine-team competition with a team score of 28 points. The Cavemen placed four of their athletes in the top 10 finishers.

The Falcons earned a third-place finish in the section with 99 points. The Pioneers came in sixth place with a team score of 125 points.

The Skyridge boys were led by senior Eddie Fuller, who finished the 5K course in 15:47.10. That earned him fourth place in the race. Also scoring for the varsity team were senior Taylor Kjar, 15th at 16:19.15; junior Ian Greene, 16th at 16:20.32; junior Chase McCall, 31st at 16:50.89; and senior Zack Rohde, 33rd in 16:52.84. Junior Joseph Davila and freshman Zane Taylor also raced with the varsity squad.

The top finisher for Lehi’s varsity boys was junior Miles Braithwaite, who finished 11th overall at 16:08.91. He was followed by junior Jameson Lowry, 13th at 16:16.31; senior Parker Allred, 25th in 16:40.87; senior Hudson Claybaugh, 36th in 16:56.49; and senior Rajeed Abudu, 40th in 16:59.40. Sophomore Luke Shumway and senior Joel Mason rounded out Lehi’s varsity team.

Advertisement

The Lehi and Skyridge girls teams both raced in the 6A Girls Section A 5K race. The Riverton girl’s team cruised to an easy first-place finish by placing all five of their scoring athletes in the section’s top 10. The performance earned them a team score of 25 points.

Skyridge placed third in the nine-team section race with their varsity girls scoring 97 points. The Lehi girls also earned a spot in the state finals by finishing in sixth place with 134 points.

Finishing first for the Falcons was junior Clara Madsen, who came in 8th overall with a time of 19:19.17. She was followed by freshman Jane Hawkins, 17th at 19:51.37; junior Lucy Hawkins, 20th at 19:53.80; senior Macie Wakely, 24th at20:12.64; and junior Claire Wallgren, 28th at 20:46.41. Junior Rebecca Guymon and senior Reese Mehr also ran on the varsity team for Skyridge.

Freshman Laney Martin led the young Lehi squad, placing 11th overall in 19:29.27. She was followed by sophomore Remy McAdams, 14th at 19:40.29; freshman Maggie Peterson, 23rd at20:10.82; senior Charity Whitehead, 37th at 21:08.06; and sophomore Avie McAdams, 49th in 22:22.07. Sophomores Nathanaelle Tveten and Evangeline Christensen rounded out the Pioneer varsity squad.

The UHSAA State Cross Country Championship races are scheduled for Oct. 30 at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City.