Lehi football alums invited back to honor Larson

Retiring Lehi High School head football Coach Ed Larson will be honored during the second-round state tournament game to be played at home on Friday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. against Layton.

All members of the Pioneer football family during Larson’s tenure are invited to be on hand for the event. This includes players, coaches and staff members.

Larson announced Aug. 8 that he was stepping down after the end of the season. He said at the time he wanted to make the announcement early to end the speculation about his plans and to allow for a smooth transition for his successor.

“This timing allows the administrators a chance to interview a variety of candidates,” Larson said. “This will also get the new coach in place so he can be involved in planning and scheduling as we enter the next realignment cycle.”

That cycle is already underway and will be completed early next year.

Larson has led the Pioneers to three state championships during his tenure in 2017, 2021 and 2022.

“I’m stepping away now because it’s time for new leadership,” he said. “Besides that, I have some other goals for my life that I have set aside during my coaching career, and it’s time now for me to begin working on those goals after we finish out this year.”